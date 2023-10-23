Dear Pret, this is what a £7 sandwich should look like

Pret a Manger: all polished steel and plum branding like a Noughties idea of what the future would look like. Seeing as they’ve not updated for a couple of decades I suppose they were right. And I’ve noticed that the Veggie Prets are disappearing – turning back into their maroon-coloured cousins as the meatballs come apologetically rolling back onto the shelves. Maybe their customers need that extra protein to help them stomach the prices. Very clever – a menu whose prices elicit such shock and awe that you need the caffeine hit of a double espresso to help you cope.

Their “posh” cheese baguette, containing cheddar, pickle, roasted tomatoes, red onion, cress and an ungenerous-sounding “touch of” mayo, has been seen for sale at a whopping £7.15 (including VAT), a price that makes me want to pull the manager aside to ask “where on earth are you getting your cheese from?” And while you’re at it, Pret, I think the word posh is a poor choice too as calling it such pretty much confirms that it isn’t (see Victoria Beckham).

I thought I could do better.