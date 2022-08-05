Derby and Inverness named cheapest cities to buy a pint of beer in the UK

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Derby and Inverness have been named the two UK cities serving the country’s cheapest pints.

Research has revealed that the East Midlands and Highlands hubs now are the last strongholds of the hallowed £3 pint as pubgoers face paying on average £4 for an in-house beer.

The record breaking average joins soaring food prices, energy bills and interest rates sent spiralling by the cost of living crisis and a dip in consumer spending power.

In a bid to find the UK’s cheapest pint for under £4, comparison site Finder used crowdsourced consumer price database Numbeo and cost of living calculator Expatistan to deduce the average price for a pint in each British city.

The site compared the top twenty cheapest cities for buying a pint of beer. Here is their list in full:

1. Derby – £3.00

2. Inverness – £3.00

3. Kingston upon Hull – £3.32

4. Perth – £3.46

5. Gloucester – £3.50

6. Peterborough – £3.50

7. Leicester – £3.63

8. Swansea – £3.65

9. Aberdeen – £3.67

10. Preston – £3.69

11. Aberystwyth – £3.70

12. Northampton – £3.74

13. Coventry – £3.78

14. Leeds – £3.79

15. Plymouth – £3.84

16. Newcastle – £3.88

17. Southend – £3.91

18. Reading – £3.99

19. Exeter – £4.00

20. Ipswich – £4.00

The results follow a recent survey of the UK public commissioned by the Campaign for Real Ale which found a 10 per cent jump in the number of people who say the average price of a pint is unaffordable.

In 2019, 42 per cent of respondents to a YouGov survey for CAMRA said the cost of a pint at the bar was unaffordable – but that figure has jumped to 52 per cent when the survey was repeated last week.

Commenting, CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said: “The news that half of people think the average price of a pint is unaffordable is a cause for concern for the future of the Great British pub.

“Businesses that have survived the pandemic are now being threatened again by inflation and spiraling energy costs – just as consumers are dealing with the cost-of-living crisis and reigning in their spending.

“As well as encouraging everyone to continue to support pubs, social clubs and taprooms, CAMRA is calling on governments across the UK to urgently take action to safeguard the future of the UK’s beloved locals.”