These mango dessert cups require absolutely no cooking

This refreshing, no-cook dessert is all about the mango, showcasing the fruit’s vibrant colour, tropical flavour and inherent sweetness, while embellishing it just enough to make for an extra-special treat. Besides being simple to prepare, all the ingredients can be kept on hand in your cupboard and freezer, so it is ultraconvenient, too.

All you need to do is blend chunks of fresh or frozen (and defrosted) mango with light coconut milk until smooth, then stir that mixture with just enough dissolved gelatin so that, once set in the refrigerator, it becomes a softly bound, creamy, puddinglike dessert. If your mango is sweet enough, you won’t need any added sugar, which is a nutritional plus, but you can always blend in a touch of honey or your sweetener of choice to taste.

Once set in individual serving cups, the pastel-colored “puddings” are topped with finely diced mango and a snow-white sprinkle of shredded coconut, beautifully announcing what’s underneath, for a fruit-focused dessert with a fun, fresh twist.

Mango dessert cups

Serves: 6

Active time: 15 minutes | Total time: 15 minutes, plus at least 3 hours chilling time

Make ahead: The dessert needs to be made at least 3 hours in advance of serving.

Ingredients:

2 tsp unflavoured gelatin

80ml boiling water

450g fresh or frozen mango chunks, divided (see note)

240ml light coconut milk

Honey, to taste (optional)

30g unsweetened shredded coconut, for garnish

Method:

In a medium bowl, cover the gelatin with the boiling water and immediately stir until it's dissolved.

In the pitcher of a blender, combine 340g of the mango with the coconut milk and blend until smooth. Add honey to taste, if desired, and blend to incorporate. Add the gelatin mixture to the blender and pulse a few times to combine.

Divide the mixture among six (170-230g) ramekins or jars. Cover and refrigerate until set, about 3 hours.

Finely dice the remaining mango. Top each cup with a sixth of the diced mango, sprinkle with the coconut and serve.

Note: If using frozen mango, defrost first.

How to store: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition information per serving | Calories: 76; total fat: 3g; saturated fat: 2g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 4mg; carbohydrates: 12g; dietary fibre: 1g; sugar: 11g; protein: 1g.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

© The Washington Post