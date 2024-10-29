Diwali 2024: The symbolic foods eaten during the Festival of Lights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Diwali, the festival lights, sees millions of people attend events across the world every autumn to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

Celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in Indian culture and calls for a number of traditional dishes.

From the popular sweet treats to the savoury main meals, here are some of the key foods eaten over the course of the five-day celebration, which this year begins on Tuesday 29 October.

Mithai

open image in gallery A group of delicious and famous Pakistani and Indian Sweets ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

South Asian sweets and desserts are called mithai and are a staple part of Diwali celebrations.

Many of the treats are fried foods made from sugar, chickpea flour and condensed milk.

They vary between regions but common ones include balushahi, which are a bit like doughnuts, laddoos and barfis.

They can be eaten alongside savoury items or eaten alone as a snack.

It is custom to exchange decorated boxes of mithai among family and friends during Diwali.

Chivda

open image in gallery Bombay spice mix ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Snacks are a fundamental part of the Diwali menu and many of them come in the form of chivda, a spiced Bombay mix that consists of a variety of dried ingredients, such as peanuts, chickpeas, fried onion and fried lentils.

Sometimes, it’s eaten as part of a meal but most of the time it’s enjoyed on its own as a snack.

Lapsi Halwa

open image in gallery (Getty Images/iStockphoto ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This sweet dish is often eaten on the very first day of Diwali and is made from large-grain cracked wheat, which is then cooked with ghee and sweetened with sugar and cardamom powder.

It’s incredibly popular and is often served with a yardlong bean curry, as the beans are thought to represent longevity.

Aloo Tikki

open image in gallery (Getty Images/iStockphoto ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

These small, fried patties are made from shredded potatoes and are usually served alongside regional sauces, such as mint sauce or tamarind sauce.

They look and taste a bit like potato pancakes and are usually crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them an irresistible traditional Indian delicacy.

Samosas

open image in gallery (Getty Images/iStockphoto ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Though they’re eaten all year round, samosas peak in popularity around Diwali.

The fried pockets of pastry usually come in the shape of a triangle and are stuffed with either mince meat, lentils or vegetables.

Because Diwali is all about celebrating the sweetness of life, special sweet versions are often made to mark the festival, containing ingredients such as coconut, cardamom and of course, sugar.