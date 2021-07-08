Why you should always have a glass of water with every alcoholic drink

We’ve adopted so many customs from across the pond. But one practice that’s a bit thin on the ground over here – in the world of hospitality – is the habit of serving guests a glass of water.

Americans have a thing about it. Whether you’re in a bar, diner or swanky restaurant, before you’ve even had time to look at a menu there’s a smiley busboy filling your water glass and asking: “How you folks doin’ today?”

Somehow, the most basic of beverages seems to be an afterthought over here. It’s like it doesn’t matter. Why, oh why would you want water, when you can have something that isn’t free?

As such, we sometimes end up forgetting to ask for it. Here, experts share their thoughts on why serving up some water is a win-win scenario, whatever’s in your other glass.

It’s good to pace yourself

Jemma Thomas, personal trainer and founder of Jemma’s Health Hub, says: “Having a glass or water between alcoholic drinks is the perfect way of moderating yourself and making sure you don’t go overboard. Alcohol dehydrates you, it’s a diuretic, which means it makes you go to the loo more often. So, if you want to avoid that dreaded hangover, water is giving you a helping hand and keeping you hydrated.”

Water makes you feel welcome

“When you walk into a bar and you’re given a glass of water even before you order a cocktail, it’s an acknowledgement. It marks the start of your experience in a really positive way,” says Dickie Cullimore, global brand ambassador for Bacardi Rum. “It’s one of the oldest acts of hospitality. If you go back even to the time of the Crusades, you had venues where pilgrims knew they could get free, clean water.”

‘Water with wine … essential,’ says Cellar d’Or founder Victoria Daskal (Cellar d’Or/PA)

Your other drinks will taste fresher and better

“It helps refresh our guests, so they’re sat there feeling brighter and more lively,” says Cullimore. “Often when we feel tired, we’re simply dehydrated, so by providing water, it increases the chance you’ll have a fun and lively experience.

“Water also acts as a palette cleanser between cocktails, allowing you the chance to fully taste the different accents and notes of other liquids. For example, a glass of water after a more tropical tasting cocktail such as a mai tai will help cleanse the palette before enjoying something a little more spirit-forward, like a Bacardi ocho old fashioned,” explains Cullimore.

Water complements wine and vice versa

“Water with wine, I consider it essential at my wine events. In equal proportion!” says Victoria Daskal, founder of Cellar d’Or.

“In US restaurants, it’s standard to receive water before even seeing the drinks list – and your glass will be topped up throughout the meal. So you’re enjoying your wine, not drinking it out of thirst,” says Daskal.

“I take the same approach with my London wine events. When we’re tasting through an 18-step omakase sushi dinner paired with a rainbow flight of wines, it’s easy to forget about the water. But I consider it essential to ensure our guests feel as well as possible the next morning.”