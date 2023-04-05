Got leftover Easter chocolate? Whip up these cookies

Designed to use up whatever chocolatey Easter treats you’ve got left with classic store cupboard ingredients, ready in just 6 easy steps!
Leftover Easter chocolate cookies
Makes: 10 Cookies
Ingredients:
120g unsalted butter, softened
180g demerara sugar
1 egg
300g plain flour
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
½ tsp salt
200g chopped Easter chocolate, plus extra for topping
Equipment:
Electric hand mixer
Mixing bowl
Baking tray, lined with parchment
Teaspoon
Cooling rack
Method:
1. Preheat your oven to 180C (fan).
2. Cream together the butter and sugar in the mixing bowl before the adding the egg and mixing until combined.
3. Add in the flour, bicarbonate and salt. Mix together until a dough begins to form. At this stage, add in your chopped up Easter chocolate and continue to mix until the chocolate is evenly distributed.
4. Weigh the dough into 80g balls and place on the lined baking tray (gently push some whole mini eggs into the dough balls now if you have them). If you only have one tray, bake these 4-5 at a time as they will need space to spread.
5. Bake for 10 minutes, then rotate the tray and bake for a further 4-5 minutes until just golden. The cookies will continue to bake for a while as they cool.
6. Let the cookies rest on the cooling rack until warm to the touch before topping with any other leftover chocolate you have to hand. The chocolate will melt from the warmth and solidify again by the time the cookies are cool enough to eat.
Recipe from the Easy Peasy Baking Campaign, launched by UK Flour Millers, making baking simple. You can find more recipes and information at fabflour.co.uk/easy-peasy/baking.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies