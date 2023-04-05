Got leftover Easter chocolate? Whip up these cookies

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Designed to use up whatever chocolatey Easter treats you’ve got left with classic store cupboard ingredients, ready in just 6 easy steps!

Leftover Easter chocolate cookies

Makes: 10 Cookies

Ingredients:

120g unsalted butter, softened

180g demerara sugar

1 egg

300g plain flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp salt

200g chopped Easter chocolate, plus extra for topping

Equipment:

Electric hand mixer

Mixing bowl

Baking tray, lined with parchment

Teaspoon

Cooling rack

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 180C (fan).

2. Cream together the butter and sugar in the mixing bowl before the adding the egg and mixing until combined.

3. Add in the flour, bicarbonate and salt. Mix together until a dough begins to form. At this stage, add in your chopped up Easter chocolate and continue to mix until the chocolate is evenly distributed.

4. Weigh the dough into 80g balls and place on the lined baking tray (gently push some whole mini eggs into the dough balls now if you have them). If you only have one tray, bake these 4-5 at a time as they will need space to spread.

5. Bake for 10 minutes, then rotate the tray and bake for a further 4-5 minutes until just golden. The cookies will continue to bake for a while as they cool.

6. Let the cookies rest on the cooling rack until warm to the touch before topping with any other leftover chocolate you have to hand. The chocolate will melt from the warmth and solidify again by the time the cookies are cool enough to eat.

Recipe from the Easy Peasy Baking Campaign, launched by UK Flour Millers, making baking simple. You can find more recipes and information at fabflour.co.uk/easy-peasy/baking.