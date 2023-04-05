Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Made with just four pieces of kitchen equipment, this is a simple but impressive recipe for simnel buns filled with dried fruit, marzipan and chopped glacé cherries.

Simnel swirls

Makes: 12

Prep time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

85g unsalted butter

165ml milk, plus 2 tbsp for glaze

2 eggs

500g strong bread flour

1 tbsp mixed spice, plus ¼ tsp for glaze

1 tsp salt

1 packet dried yeast (7g)

200g dried mixed fruit, soaked in 250ml boiling water

50g glace cherries, chopped

200g white marzipan

150g icing sugar

Equipment:

Large mixing bowl

Saucepan

20cm x 30cm traybake or roasting tin

Grater

Method:

1. Place the marzipan in the freezer while you prepare the dough.

2. In the saucepan, gently heat the unsalted butter and 165ml milk until the butter has fully melted. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool until tepid, mix in the eggs, then add in the yeast.

3. In the large mixing bowl, combine the flour, 1 tbsp mixed spice and salt. Pour in the liquid mixture and bring together to form a dough. Tip out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 minutes to form a smooth dough then return to the bowl, cover with cling film, and leave in a warm place for at least 30 minutes or until doubled in size.

4. Knock back the dough and roll out into a large rectangle (approx 5mm thick) on a lightly floured surface. Drain any excess water off the soaked mixed fruit, then scatter evenly, followed by the chopped cherries.

5. Take the marzipan out of the freezer and grate over the top of the fruit in an even fashion. Roll up the dough to form a long sausage shape, divide into 12 and arrange in the baking tin (3x4).

6. Heat the oven to 180C (fan) and bake for 20-25 minutes until risen and golden on top. Allow to cool.

7. Make the glaze by combing the icing sugar with 2 tbsp milk and ¼ tsp mixed spice, drizzle over the rolls and serve.

Recipe from the Easy Peasy Baking campaign, launched by UK Flour Millers, making baking simple. You can find more recipes and information on the campaign at fabflour.co.uk/easy-peasy-baking.