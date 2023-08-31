Still not sold on air fryers? Let these recipes prove their worth

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re all sick of hearing about them by now, but air fryers are still enjoying “a moment”.

They can also really help reduce the time and energy it takes to make a dish, so we’ve teamed up with the culinary geniuses at Sorted and used this piece of magical kit to cook up three dishes that use it in three different ways.

From deeply savoury cheesy sausage-stuffed peppers with vibrant spinach pesto, to hearty and comforting potato and sausage hash with a smoky tomato sauce, these recipes not only showcase the versatility and convenience of air fryers, they’re also pretty damn delicious.

Not to forget the crispy chicken thighs and tomatoes with lemon, caper and almond couscous, which demonstrates the art of achieving both crispiness and succulence without the oil.

Go forth and revolutionise.

Cheesy sausage-stuffed peppers with spinach pesto

These stuffed peppers are destined to become a staple in your kitchen repertoire (Sorted)

We use red peppers in this recipe, but if you can’t find them, use any colour of bell pepper to your liking.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

3 red bell peppers

4 tbsp olive oil

250g microwave brown rice

120g cream cheese

1 tbsp tomato purée/tomato paste

4 pork sausages

100g cheddar

200g fresh spinach

30g almond flakes

1 clove garlic

15g fresh parsley

1 lemon

Method:

1. Preheat the air fryer: preheat the air fryer to 200C.

2. Prep the peppers: cut 3 bell peppers in half lengthways and scoop out all the seeds from their centres. Rub the peppers with 4 tbsp of olive oil on the board and season with salt.

3. Assemble the filling: crumble 250g of cooked brown rice into a large mixing bowl. Add 120g of cream cheese and 1 tbsp of tomato paste, then coarsely grate in 25g of the cheddar - we will use the rest later. Squeeze in the meat from the casings of 4 sausages.

4. Mix it up: season with salt and pepper, then fold everything together, ensuring the sausage meat breaks up and is well dispersed through the mix.

5. Fill the peppers: divide the mix between the oiled pepper cups - there is no need to press and compact the mixture into the peppers.

6. Fry: pop the pepper halves in the draw of the air fryer, filling side up, and cook for 17-20 minutes until golden in places and piping hot throughout. When cut into, the sausage shouldn’t be pink. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

7. Get the spinach ready: add 200g of spinach to another mixing bowl and cover with cling film.

8. Cook the spinach: microwave on full power for 3-4 minutes, until darkened and wilted.

9. Assemble the pesto: once the spinach is ready, add 30g of almond flakes, 1 peeled garlic clove and 15g of parsley to the bowl. Coarsely grate in the remaining 75g of cheddar, then finely grate in the zest from 1 lemon, and squeeze in its juice.

10. Blend it up: blitz everything together with a hand blender, until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. If you are still waiting for the peppers, now would be a great time to crack on with a bit of washing up.

11. Serve: divide the pesto between plates and spread it out to form discs. Top with 3 pepper halves per portion and tuck in.

Potato and sausage hash with smoky tomato sauce

In this stew, simple ingredients come together to create a symphony of flavours (Sorted)

This recipe can be vegetarian-ised by using veggie sausages instead!

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

600g loose white potatoes

1 red onion

4 pork sausages

4 tbsp olive oil

4 cloves garlic

1 tbsp smoked paprika

400g tinned chopped tomatoes

15g fresh parsley

45g cream cheese

Method:

1. Preheat: preheat the air fryer to 200C.

2. Prep the potatoes and onions: Cut 600g of potatoes into bite-sized chunks, then halve, peel and roughly slice 1 red onion. Add the veg to a large mixing bowl.

3. Add the sausage: squeeze the meat from the casings of 4 sausages into the bowl, creating little meatballs as you pinch them off.

4. Oil and toss: toss everything with 2 tbsp of the oil and a generous pinch of salt. Remember to wash your hands after handling raw meat.

5. Fry: tip the oiled potatoes, onions, and sausage balls in the draw of the air fryer and cook for 20-25 minutes, until golden in places and the potatoes are soft throughout. Give everything a toss halfway through cooking to ensure an even colouring. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

6. Prep the garlic: peel and mince 4 cloves of garlic. Add them to a medium saucepan along with the remaining 2 tbsp of olive oil.

7. Fry: place the pan over a medium heat and slowly fry for 2-3 minutes, until the garlic starts to colour.

8. Add the paprika: add 1 tbsp of smoked paprika and fry for a further 20-30 seconds, until very fragrant.

9. Add the tomatoes: add 1 400g tin of chopped tomatoes to the pan along with a generous pinch of salt.

10. Simmer down: simmer for 6-8 minutes, until reduced by S. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

11. Chop the parsley: finely chop 15g of parsley, then crack on with a bit of washing up while you wait for the sauce.

12. Blend: once the tomatoes have reduced by S, add 45g of cream cheese and blitz until smooth with a hand blender.

13. Serve: divide the sauce between plates and top with the fried potato, onion, and sausage. Scatter over the chopped parsley and serve.

Air fryer crispy chicken thighs and tomatoes with lemon, caper and almond couscous

With each bite, experience the perfect crunch of the chicken skin and the juicy tenderness of the meat (Sorted)

If you aren’t into capers, you can leave them out or replace them with green olives.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

4 chicken thighs, bone-in, skin-on

200g cherry tomatoes

3 tbsp olive oil

150g couscous

2 tbsp capers

20g almond flakes

1 lemon

Method:

1. Preheat: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Fill the kettle with water and put it on to boil - this will be for the couscous later.

2. Oil and season: add 4 chicken thighs to a large mixing bowl along with 200g of tomatoes. Toss with 2 tbsp of the olive oil and a generous pinch of salt, ensure everything is fully coated.

3. Get ready to cook: add the tomatoes and chicken to the tray of the air fryer. Ensure the chicken thighs are positioned on top of the tomatoes, skin-side up.

4. Cook: cook for 20-25 minutes, until the chicken’s skin is crispy and the tomatoes are soft and jammy. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

5. Assemble the couscous: add 100g of couscous, 2 tbsp of capers, 15g of the almond flakes, the remaining 1 tbsp of oil and a generous pinch of salt to another large mixing bowl.

6. Add the water: add enough boiling water from the kettle to just cover the grains, then give everything a quick stir.

7. Cook the couscous: set aside to cook the couscous for 6-8 minutes, until the grains are soft and have absorbed all the water. Crack on with a bit of washing up while you wait.

8. Finish the couscous: once the couscous is ready, finely grate over the zest from 1 lemon and squeeze in its juice. Fluff the grains with a fork and fold everything together.

9. Serve: divide the couscous between plates and top with the tomatoes and chicken. Scatter over the remaining 5g of almond flakes and serve.

Find out more about Sorted and their nifty meal-planning app Sidekick at sortedfood.com/sidekick.