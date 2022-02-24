No-yeast cinnamon rolls that are ready in under an hour

We all know the best part of a homemade cinnamon roll is the middle. The worst part? Arguably, waiting for the yeasted dough to rise. But this recipe gets around that with a combination of baking powder and baking soda. They’re ready in 45 minutes, so you can spend less time baking and more time savouring.

Easy no-yeast cinnamon rolls

Recipe from: Allysa Torey

Adapted by: Margaux Laskey

Cinnamon rolls are always a good idea, but traditional yeast-risen versions aren’t exactly a treat you can make on a whim. This recipe, however, comes together in under an hour. Adapted from At Home With Magnolia: Classic American Recipes From the Owner of Magnolia Bakery by Allysa Torey, this formula uses baking powder and baking soda to make the dough rise quickly. Toasted pecans add crunch to the cinnamon-sugar filling, and a tangy cream cheese glaze blankets the top of the rolls. The end result is tender, chewy and cakey rolls that taste best when unspooled bit by bit and eaten with your fingers.

Serves: 8

Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

For the filling:

110g unsalted butter, very soft, plus more for greasing the pan

110g light brown sugar

1½ tsp cinnamon

90g chopped pecans, toasted (see tip)

For the rolls:

260g all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp fine salt

¼ tsp baking soda

50g canola oil

180g buttermilk

For the glaze:

110g cream cheese, very soft

100g powdered sugar, sifted if lumpy

1 tsp whole milk or heavy cream

½ tsp vanilla extract

Method:

1. Heat oven to 200C. Lightly grease a 23cm round cake pan.

2. Make the filling: in a medium bowl, using a flexible spatula or wooden spoon, mix butter, brown sugar and cinnamon until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the pecans. Set aside.

3. Make the rolls: in a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Add the oil and, using a flexible spatula or wooden spoon, mix until incorporated. (It might be a little lumpy. That’s OK!) Stir in the buttermilk until just blended. Gather the dough into a ball and knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth, about 1 minute. Roll out the dough into a 38-by-20cm rectangle.

4. Gently spread the filling evenly over the dough, leaving a 6mm border all around. Starting from one of the long sides, roll up the dough into a tight cylinder. Rotate the roll so that the seam is against the work surface. Using a serrated knife, cut the roll crosswise into eight equal slices. Transfer the rolls to the prepared pan, spacing them evenly. (At this point, you can wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate for a day or 2, or freeze for up to 3 months. Allow to come to room temperature before proceeding.)

5. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden.

6. While the rolls bake, make the glaze: in a medium bowl, using a rubber spatula or wooden spoon, beat the cream cheese until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the powdered sugar and beat well. Add the milk and vanilla, and beat until smooth and creamy. Set aside.

7. Remove the rolls from the oven and allow to cool for 3 to 4 minutes before coating with the glaze. Serve warm.

Tip: To toast the pecans, place on a baking sheet in a 180C oven for 6 to 8 minutes, or until lightly browned and fragrant.

© The New York Times