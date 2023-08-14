Breakfast for dinner and four other things you should cook this week

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breakfast for dinner is a ritual I firmly believe should be participated in at least once a week and protected at all costs.

The “most important meal of the day” is also the most contentious – debates still rage on what you should eat, when you should eat it, whether you should eat it at all. To which I say: be damned! Eat whatever you want, whenever you want.

As a strictly savoury supporter, you won’t find me indulging in overly sweet pastries come dinnertime, but you will often find me whipping up mushroom crepes, toast with all the toppings or, as below, omelettes. In August, when tomatoes and peppers and courgettes and all the other colourful things are at their best, a summer garden omelette is the perfect way to start – or end – your day on a seasonal note.

Speaking of summer’s bounty, other recipes in this week’s meal plan include a stir-fry with in-season courgette and sweetcorn, which makes for a quick, satisfying and veggie-packed meal for any day of the week. Equally light and bright is the bruschetta chicken delight or the grilled honey-lime pork chops with mango salsa, which celebrate the flavours of summer but are by no means restricted to the season.

For something a little heartier, one-pan rice with prawns and salsa verde is easy to make, offers up serious flavour and, more importantly, saves on washing up.

Summer garden omelette

Start (or end) your day on a sunny note with this season omelette (Getty)

Bursting with a medley of fresh vegetables and aromatic herbs, this omelette is a perfect way to start (or end) your day on a sunny note. The combination of colourful bell peppers, courgette, tomatoes and fragrant basil creates a symphony of tastes that’s as visually appealing as it is delicious. With a hint of melted cheddar cheese and a fluffy egg base, this omelette is a celebration of seasonal produce.

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

¼ cup (60 ml) milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon butter

½ red bell pepper, diced

½ yellow bell pepper, diced

½ small red onion, finely chopped

1 small courgette, diced

1 small tomato, seeded and diced

¼ cup (30g) grated cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

Method:

Crack the eggs into a bowl, add the milk, a pinch of salt and a dash of pepper. Whisk the mixture until well combined. Set aside. Prepare all the vegetables by washing, peeling and dicing as needed. Keep them ready for cooking. Grate the cheddar cheese and set it aside. Chop the fresh basil and set it aside as well. In a non-stick frying pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the diced red and yellow bell peppers, chopped red onion and diced courgette. Sauté for about 3-4 minutes until the vegetables start to soften. Add the diced tomatoes to the pan and cook for an additional 2 minutes. This helps to remove excess moisture from the tomatoes. Give the egg mixture a final whisk and pour it evenly over the sautéed vegetables in the pan. Allow the omelette to cook undisturbed for a few minutes until the edges start to set. Sprinkle the grated cheddar cheese evenly over one half of the omelette. Sprinkle the chopped fresh basil over the cheese. Using a spatula, carefully fold the other half of the omelette over the cheese and basil side, creating a half-moon shape. Let the omelette cook for another 2-3 minutes until the cheese is melted and the omelette is cooked through but still slightly moist in the center. Gently slide the omelette onto a serving plate. You can garnish with additional fresh basil if desired. Serve the summer garden omelette with a side of toast or a fresh salad for a delightful summer breakfast or brunch.

Zesty courgette and sweetcorn noodle stir-fry

This dish is a harmonious blend of tender courgette, crisp sweetcorn and flavourful noodles, all brought together with a tangy sauce. Quick to prepare and bursting with fresh, vibrant ingredients, this recipe is perfect for those seeking a delicious and wholesome meal.

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

200g egg noodles

2 medium courgettes, julienned or spiralised

1 cup sweetcorn kernels (fresh, frozen, or canned)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 red chilli, finely chopped (adjust to taste)

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon brown sugar

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh coriander, chopped, for garnish

Lime wedges, for serving

Method:

Cook the egg noodles according to the package instructions. Once cooked, drain and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar and a pinch of black pepper. Set the sauce aside. Heat the vegetable oil in a large wok or frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the minced garlic, chopped red chilli and grated ginger. Stir-fry for about 1 minute until fragrant. Add the julienned or spiralized courgettes to the pan. Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until they begin to soften but still retain some crunch. Add the sweetcorn kernels to the pan and cook for an additional 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the cooked egg noodles to the pan. Pour the prepared sauce over the noodles and vegetables. Gently toss everything together to ensure the noodles and vegetables are evenly coated with the sauce. Cook for another 2-3 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt, if needed. Remember that soy sauce is already salty, so be cautious. Remove the pan from the heat and garnish with chopped fresh coriander. Divide the courgette and sweetcorn noodle stir-fry between two plates. Serve with lime wedges on the side for an extra zesty kick.

Bruschetta chicken delight

An easy summer showstopper that takes no time at all (Getty)

This dish combines succulent grilled chicken with the fresh and zesty taste of classic bruschetta toppings. The marriage of juicy tomatoes, fragrant basil and tangy balsamic glaze atop tender chicken breasts creates a summery dish that’s sure to impress.

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 large ripe tomatoes, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze or reduction

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for a kick)

½ baguette, sliced diagonally

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish

Method:

Rub the chicken breasts with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper on both sides. Place the chicken in a zip-top bag or a shallow dish and let it marinate for at least 15 minutes while you prepare the other components. In a bowl, combine the diced tomatoes, minced garlic, sliced basil leaves, balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil and red pepper flakes (if using). Mix well and season with salt and pepper to taste. Set the bruschetta topping aside. Preheat your grill or a grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill the marinated chicken breasts for about 6-8 minutes on each side, or until the internal temperature reaches 75C and the chicken is cooked through. Cooking time may vary based on the thickness of the chicken breasts. While the chicken is grilling, brush the baguette slices with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil. Toast the baguette slices on the grill for about 1-2 minutes on each side, until they’re golden and crisp. Set aside. Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the grill and let it rest for a couple of minutes before slicing. Place a grilled chicken breast on each plate. Top the chicken with a generous amount of the bruschetta topping, allowing the juices to mingle with the chicken. Drizzle balsamic glaze or reduction over the chicken and bruschetta. Garnish with fresh basil leaves for an extra burst of flavour and visual appeal. Serve the bruschetta chicken delight with the toasted baguette slices on the side for a complete and delightful meal.

One-pan salsa verde prawns with rice

A quick, satisfying and tantalising meal (Getty)

This vibrant dish combines succulent prawns with the zesty allure of salsa verde, all cooked together in a single pan. With the added bonus of rice soaking up the delicious juices, this recipe promises a quick, satisfying and tantalising meal that’ll become a staple in your kitchen.

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

200g raw prawns, peeled and deveined

1 cup long-grain rice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

½ cup salsa verde (shop-bought or homemade)

1 teaspoon cumin

Salt and pepper, to taste

Juice of 1 lime

Fresh coriander, chopped, for garnish

Method:

Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Drain and set aside. Pat the prawns dry with paper towels and season them with a pinch of salt, pepper and cumin. In a large pan or frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and sauté for 2-3 minutes until softened. Add the minced garlic to the pan and sauté for another 30 seconds until fragrant. Stir in the rinsed rice and cook for 1-2 minutes, allowing the rice to absorb some of the flavours. Pour in the chicken or vegetable broth and salsa verde. Stir well to combine. Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pan with a lid and let the rice cook for about 15-18 minutes, or until the rice is tender and has absorbed the liquid. Once the rice is almost cooked, gently nestle the seasoned prawns into the rice mixture. Cover the pan again and let the prawns cook for about 5-7 minutes, or until they turn pink and opaque. The cooking time will depend on the size of the prawns. Squeeze the lime juice over the cooked prawns and rice. Sprinkle freshly chopped coriander (cilantro) over the dish for a burst of fresh flavour. Serve directly from the pan, offering a vibrant and satisfying meal in just one dish.

Grilled honey-lime pork chops with mango salsa

This dish is a burst of tropical goodness (Getty/iStock)

These succulent pork chops are marinated in a zesty honey-lime mixture, then perfectly grilled to create a delightful balance of sweet and tangy flavours. Topped with a vibrant mango salsa, this dish is a burst of tropical goodness that encapsulates the essence of the season.

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 bone-in pork chops

Zest and juice of 1 lime

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the mango salsa:

1 ripe mango, peeled, pitted and diced

¼ red onion, finely chopped

½ red bell pepper, diced

½ jalapeno pepper, seeds removed and finely chopped (adjust to taste)

Juice of 1 lime

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

Salt, to taste

Method: