Have you ever fallen in love with a recipe? Romesco chicken has stolen my heart this week. I’ve made it again and again, filled my phone with thirst traps of it, sent it to my mum, wooed a late night visitor with it.

For me, it perfectly encapsulates this annual moment when even summer is suffering from burnout but we’re not quite ready for it to be over. It’s packed with warming flavours, but feels light enough to enjoy if the sun ever comes out of hiding.

Other recipes on this week’s meal plan – sticky ginger aubergine with rice, caramelised lemon butter orzo, and creamy courgette butter beans – follow the same vein. Seasonal and fresh and interesting but hearty enough to keep the chill off in the evenings.

Lastly, if anyone else has instigated a last-ditch midsummer health kick, I feel you. In an attempt to rein in my bad habit of overdoing it (an occupational hazard), I’ve been hitting the gym and eating crispy chilli beef protein bowls. I can’t promise results but I can guarantee it’s less boring than boiled chicken and broccoli. Getting your five-a-day also wouldn’t go amiss.

Romesco roast chicken thighs with green beans

This dish is not only delicious but also easy and quick to prepare (Hannah Twiggs)

This delightful recipe combines succulent roasted chicken thighs with a rich and flavourful romesco sauce, served alongside crisp green beans and topped with creamy feta cheese. The romesco sauce, made with roasted red peppers, almonds and spices, complements the tender chicken thighs perfectly. This dish is not only delicious but also easy to prepare, making it an ideal choice for a satisfying weeknight dinner or a special occasion.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

For the roast chicken thighs:

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp dried thyme

For the romesco sauce:

2 large roasted red peppers (from a jar or freshly roasted)

½ cup almonds, toasted

2 cloves garlic, peeled

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp cayenne pepper (adjust to your preferred level of spiciness)

Salt and pepper to taste

For the green beans:

1 lb (450g) fresh green beans, trimmed

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For serving:

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Method:

Preheat your oven to 220C. Prepare the roast chicken thighs: pat dry the chicken thighs with paper towels. In a large bowl, mix together olive oil, salt, black pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and dried thyme. Add the chicken thighs to the bowl and toss them in the mixture, ensuring they are well coated. Place the chicken thighs skin-side up on a baking sheet or roasting pan. Roast the chicken thighs in the preheated oven for about 30-35 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 74C and the skin is crispy. Prepare the romesco sauce: in a food processor, combine the roasted red peppers, toasted almonds, garlic, tomato paste, red wine vinegar, olive oil, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. Blend until you achieve a smooth sauce consistency. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Prepare the green beans: in a large frying pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add the trimmed green beans and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender yet still crisp. Assemble the dish: once the chicken thighs are done roasting, remove them from the oven. Spoon a generous amount of romesco sauce over each chicken thigh. Serve: divide the feta-topped green beans among four plates, and place two romesco-coated chicken thighs on each plate. Sprinkle the crumbled feta cheese on top of the chicken thighs and serve immediately.

Sticky ginger aubergine with rice

Vegetarian or not, this mouthwatering dish is a perfect midweek choice (Getty/iStock)

This mouthwatering dish features tender chunks of aubergine coated in a sticky, sweet and tangy ginger sauce. Served with fluffy white rice, this recipe offers a delightful combination of flavours and textures. Whether you’re a vegetarian or simply looking for a delicious plant-based meal, this sticky ginger aubergine with rice is a perfect choice.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

For the sticky ginger aubergine:

2 large aubergines, cut into bite-sized cubes

3 tbsp cornstarch

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup rice vinegar

¼ cup water

3 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 spring onions, sliced (for garnish)

Sesame seeds (for garnish)

For the rice:

2 cups jasmine rice (or your preferred type of rice)

4 cups water

Pinch of salt

Method:

Prepare the rice: rinse the rice thoroughly under cold water until the water runs clear. In a medium-sized saucepan, combine the rinsed rice, water and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 15-18 minutes or until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed. Once done, fluff the rice with a fork and keep it warm. Coat and fry the aubergine: in a large mixing bowl, toss the cubed aubergine with cornstarch, salt, and black pepper until evenly coated. Heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the coated aubergine in batches, ensuring they have enough space to cook evenly. Fry for about 3-4 minutes per batch or until the aubergine is golden brown and crispy on the outside. Remove the fried aubergine and place it on a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil. Prepare the sticky ginger sauce: in the same pan or wok, discard any excess oil, leaving about a tablespoon. Add minced garlic and grated ginger, stirring constantly for about 1 minute until fragrant. Mix in the soy sauce, rice vinegar, water, brown sugar and sesame oil. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook for about 2-3 minutes until it thickens slightly. Combine the aubergine and sauce: add the fried aubergine to the pan with the sticky ginger sauce. Toss the aubergine in the sauce until it’s well coated and the sauce thickens to a sticky consistency, about 2 minutes. Serve: serve the sticky ginger aubergine over a bed of fluffy rice. Garnish with sliced spring onions and sprinkle sesame seeds on top for an extra touch of flavour and presentation.

Creamy courgette butter beans

This luscious and comforting dish combines tender courgettes with creamy butter beans in a flavourful sauce. The courgettes add a refreshing taste and a vibrant green colour to the dish, while the butter beans bring a velvety texture and richness. Infused with herbs and spices, this recipe is not only easy to prepare but also a delightful way to enjoy the goodness of vegetables and beans in one delicious meal.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 medium courgettes, diced

1 can (14 oz) butter beans, drained and rinsed

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup vegetable broth (or water)

½ cup heavy cream or coconut cream for a dairy-free option

1 tsp dried thyme

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Method:

In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional 1 minute, being careful not to burn the garlic. Stir in the diced courgettes and cook for about 5 minutes or until they start to soften. Add the drained and rinsed butter beans to the pan, stirring them with the courgettes and onions. Pour in the vegetable broth (or water) and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Let it cook for about 5 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld and the beans to heat through. Reduce the heat to low, then add the heavy cream (or coconut cream) to the pan, stirring well to combine. Let it simmer gently for another 3-4 minutes, allowing the sauce to thicken slightly. Season the dish with dried thyme, dried oregano, paprika, salt, and pepper. Adjust the seasonings to your taste preferences. Once the courgettes are tender and the sauce has thickened to your desired consistency, remove the pan from the heat. Serve the creamy courgette butter beans hot, garnished with chopped fresh parsley for a pop of colour and added freshness.

Caramelised lemon butter orzo with cavolo nero

Sweet and tangy lemon perfectly complements earthy cavolo nero (Getty)

This delectable recipe features caramelised lemon-infused orzo pasta, paired with nutritious cavolo nero. The sweet and tangy flavours of caramelised lemon butter perfectly complement the earthy taste of cavolo nero, creating a delightful and wholesome dish that’s both satisfying and nourishing. This dish is a delightful vegetarian option that will surely impress your taste buds.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup orzo pasta

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 large lemon (zest and juice)

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 bunch cavolo nero, stems removed and leaves chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup vegetable broth or water

Salt and pepper to taste

Grated parmesan cheese (optional, for garnish)

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Method:

Cook the orzo: in a medium-sized pot, cook the orzo pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Drain the cooked orzo and set it aside. Caramelise the lemon butter: in a large frying pan, melt the unsalted butter over medium heat. Add the brown sugar and stir until it dissolves into the butter. Reduce the heat to low and add the lemon zest and juice, stirring to combine. Let the mixture cook for about 2-3 minutes until it thickens slightly and becomes caramelized. Add the cavolo nero: increase the heat to medium and add the minced garlic to the caramelised lemon butter. Sauté for about 1 minute until the garlic becomes fragrant. Add the chopped cavolo nero to the pan and toss it with the lemon butter mixture. Cook the greens: pour the vegetable broth (or water) into the pan with the cavolo nero and lemon butter. Cover the pan and let the greens cook for about 3-4 minutes until they wilt and become tender. Stir occasionally to ensure even cooking. Combine orzo and cavolo nero: add the cooked orzo to the pan with the caramelised lemon butter and cavolo nero. Toss everything together until the orzo is evenly coated with the flavourful sauce and the greens are distributed throughout. Season to taste: season the dish with salt and pepper to your preference, adjusting the flavours as needed. Serve: transfer to a serving dish. Optionally, garnish with grated parmesan cheese and chopped fresh parsley for an extra burst of flavour and colour.

Crispy chilli beef protein bowls

These crispy chilli beef protein bowls are a delightful and flavourful combination of tender, crispy beef tossed in a sweet and spicy chilli sauce, and served with a nutritious assortment of vegetables. This protein-packed bowl is not only delicious but also a balanced and wholesome meal that’s perfect for a quick and satisfying lunch or dinner.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

For the crispy chilli beef:

450g beef sirloin or flank steak, thinly sliced

½ cup cornstarch

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

2 cups vegetable oil (for frying)

2 tbsp sesame oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

4 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tbsp honey or brown sugar (adjust to your preferred sweetness)

1 tsp sriracha sauce (adjust to your preferred level of spiciness)

2 spring onions, sliced (for garnish)

Sesame seeds (for garnish)

For the protein bowls:

4 cups cooked brown or white rice (your choice)

2 cups shredded lettuce or mixed greens

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup sliced cucumber

1 avocado, sliced

Lime wedges (for serving)

Method: