Avoid a flop on Pancake Day with these easy recipes

Buttermilk pancake traybake

This combination of pancakes within a traybake makes for the perfect recipe – delicious, without the time and effort pancakes can take.

Serves: 20

Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

240g plain flour

75g Tate & Lyle Caster Sugar

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

132g buttermilk

1 egg

2 tsp vanilla extract

50g butter, melted

125g raspberries

250g strawberries, hulled, sliced

125g blueberries

Tate & Lyle Icing Sugar mixture, to serve

Whipped cream, to serve

Lyle’s Golden Syrup, to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan-forced. Grease and line a baking tray with baking paper.

2. Whisk flour, sugar, bicarbonate of soda and a pinch of salt together in a large bowl.

3. Make a well in the centre. Whisk buttermilk, egg and vanilla in a large jug. Add buttermilk mixture to well. Whisk until just combined.

4. Brush baking paper in a prepared tray with half the melted butter. Spread batter into prepared tray. Smooth top. Top with half the berries, gently pressing into batter. Dab all over with remaining butter.

5. Bake for 10 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

6. Preheat the grill on high and grill the traybake for 1 to 2 minutes or until golden. Cool for 1 minute.

7. Dust pancake with icing sugar and dollop with cream. Top with remaining berries and drizzle with golden syrup.

Classic pancakes

Golden syrup cannot be missed with these crêpes (Lyle’s Golden Syrup)

The gorgeous, caramelised flavours of golden syrup make these pancakes irresistible.

Makes: 15 pancakes

Ingredients:

110g (4oz) plain flour

275ml (10floz) full fat milk

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

1 tbsp vegetable oil, plus butter for frying

Lyle's Golden Syrup, to serve

1 lemon, cut into 8 wedges, optional

Method:

1. Sift the flour in a large bowl and make a well in the centre – then pour the vegetable oil, egg yolk, milk and egg into a jug and lightly beat together. Gradually add this to the well in the flour, whilst whisking and slowly drawing in the flour until you have a smooth batter. Then pour the mixture back into the jug.

2. Cook the pancakes with a 18cm (7 inch) non-stick frying pan. Pop it on a medium-high heat until it produces a slight haze. Melt a small amount of butter in the pan and pour in about 2 tablespoons of batter, then swirl in a circle to make sure the batter evenly coats the pan.

3. Fry for about 20-30 seconds – until the batter is set, giving a golden-brown pancake. Loosen the edges, then give the pan a little shake. Now flip the pancake and cook for a further 20 seconds.

4. Fold the pancakes loosely onto a plate and drizzle with golden syrup – serve with lemon wedges for a citrus kick.

Cereal pancakes

One for the kids (Lyle’s Golden Syrup)

Bring some fun to your morning with these mini pancakes.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 egg

110g plain flour

115ml whole milk

40g melted butter

2 tsp oil, plus some more for cooking

A pinch of salt

2 tsp Lyle’s Golden Syrup, plus more for serving

2 tsp baking powder

Method:

1. Mix all the ingredients together in a blender or with a whisk. Let it rest for 5-10min – this will result in fluffier pancakes. The batter shouldn’t be too liquid but also not too thick as you will not be able to pipe out mini pancakes.

2. Pour the pancake batter into a piping bag or a sauce bottle. If using a bag snip it at the end just enough to squeeze out the pancake batter easily.

3. Place a non-stick frying pan on medium heat, you can either grease with butter or oil and heat until hot.

4. Squeeze out the batter into the hot pan (about 1 pound size) making sure they are not touching one another.

5. Cook the pancakes until they start to bubble, after about 30 seconds flip them using a spatula or chopsticks. The mini pancakes should be golden brown before you flip, continue to cook the other side for another 30 seconds.

6. Serve in two bowls, drizzle over generously with golden syrup and fruit of your choice if you like and eat while still warm. You can eat them just like cereal, covered with milk or simply with a spoon on their own.

For the complete selection of delicious and varied recipes, including dairy-free and vegan options, you can check out Lyle’s website here.