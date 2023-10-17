From Nepal to Tibet: Eight warming dishes from the coldest places on earth

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As the frosty embrace of winter draws near, our kitchens beckon with the promise of heartwarming dishes to fend off the cold. With that in mind, we present a selection of eight soul-soothing recipes from Cooks&Co and Maldon Salt that will turn your winter evenings into cosy culinary adventures.

From succulent roast chicken adorned with leeks and peppers to a fragrant Gorkhali lamb curry that transports you to distant lands, our collection spans the globe to bring you a taste of winter from various cultures.

There’s no resisting the allure of herby goats cheese and porcini risotto, or the lingering aroma of slow-cooked Asian beef, where tender morsels of meat mingle with a tantalisingly spiced sauce.

Whether you’re seeking the fiery embrace of a chicken momo with tomato chilli chutney, the smoky allure of pork sosaties, or the vibrant medley of flavors in chakalaka, our recipes offer something for every palate. These dishes are not just sustenance; they’re a celebration of the season.

Roast chicken with leeks and peppers

Give your roast chicken a Mediterranean twist (Cooks&Co)

Prep time: 15 mins | Cooking time: 1 hour and 15 mins

Ingredients:

4 leeks, trimmed and roughly chopped

5 garlic cloves, finely sliced

400g pack baby onions, peeled

Few sprigs fresh rosemary

Few fresh thyme stalks

1 bay leaf

Sea Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Handful of Cooks&Co green olives

1 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Generous splash of white wine

1 tbsp runny honey

1 whole chicken, jointed or chicken thighs

460g jar Cooks&Co roasted red peppers, drained and roughly chopped

Gorgonzola for topping (optional, but delicious!)

Handful of fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped for serving

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to gas 6/200C (190C Fan oven) Add the leeks to a large roasting tin, along with the garlic, baby onions and fresh herbs and scatter over the olives. Drizzle with the olive oil and season well.

2. Mix together the balsamic, white wine and honey. Put the chicken pieces in a large bowl, pour over the balsamic mix and using your hands combine well. Now tuck the chicken pieces in and around the leeks. Pour over remaining juice then put it in the oven for 40 mins.

3. Remove from oven and stir though the peppers, return it to the oven and cook for about a further 20 mins until the chicken is cooked through and the onions are tender. Check on the chicken occasionally and if it beginning to get too brown, cover the tray loosely with foil. If using, scatter over some gorgonzola for the last 5 min of cooking or until it begins to melt. Garnish with parsley to serve.

Herby goats cheese and porcini risotto

Porcini mushrooms give this veggie risotto a welcome umami kick (Cooks&Co)

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 mins | Cooking time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

200g mushrooms, sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

190g pack Cooks & Co Porcini Mushroom Risotto

150ml white wine

500ml vegetable stock

75g Cooks & Co Sweety Drop Peppers

1 knob butter

25g parmesan, finely grated

1 tbsp chopped chives

1 tbsp chopped parsley

50g soft goat’s cheese

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 240C, gas mark 9. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the mushrooms and garlic for 2-3 minutes.

2. Add the risotto mix and then the wine and cook until the wine has reduced by half.

3. Add the stock, bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

4. Stir in the sweety drop peppers, butter and Parmesan, the sprinkle in the herbs crumble in the goat’s cheese but just allow to melt without stirring before serving.

Cooks tip: Try swapping the goat’s cheese for mascarpone or cream cheese.

Slow-cooked Asian flavoured beef

Slow-cooked beef makes a lovely change from stir-fry (Cooks&Co)

Prep time: 10 mins | Cooking time:4 hours (or 8 hours on low in a slow cooker)

Ingredients:

Cooks&Co dried mixed forest mushrooms

400g can Cooks&Co lotus root, drained and rinsed

1 tbsp olive oil

2kg boned, rolled brisket, tied with string (ask at the butcher counter)

1 tbsp olive oil

5 cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely sliced

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

3 star anise

1 tsp Sichuan peppercorns, ground

1 tsp five spice powder

3 tbsp hoisin sauce

4 tbsp Shaoxing wine or use dry sherry

4 tbsp light soy sauce

500ml beef stock

Juice of 2 oranges

2 x 180g bags kale, any tough stalks removed

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp runny honey

Pink peppercorns, roughly ground for topping (optional)

Method:

1. Add the mushrooms to a bowl, cover with boiling water and leave to soak for 30 mins. Preheat the oven to gas 3/160C (140C fan oven) Heat the oil in a large heavy oven proof casserole pot, add the meat, season well and cook for a few mins each side until lightly browned, then remove it and put it to one side.

2. Add the ginger and garlic to the pan and cook for a couple of mins, don’t let the garlic get brown. Then stir in the star anise, Sichuan pepper and 5 spice, stir then add the hoisin, soy sauce and Shaoxing wine and bubble gently for a minute. Drain the mushrooms and add, reserving the juice, then pass the juice through a sieve to remove any grit and add this to the pot. Pour in the stock and add the orange juice then return the meat to the pot. Ladle over the juices. Put the lid on and put it in the oven for about 4 hours, or until meat is really tender when poked with a knife. Check it occasionally and if it is drying out at all, top up with a little hot water as you go.

3. Towards the end of cooking, steam the kale, either in a steamer or sit the kale in a metal colander, cover with a lid, and sit it over a pan of simmering water, cook for about 6-8 mins until tender. Add this to the brisket for the last 10 mins of cooking, stirring it to combine with the sauce.

4. To braise the lotus roots, in a small non-stick frying pan, add the soy sauce and honey then tip in the lotus roots, stir to combine then let the liquid bubble for a few minutes to coat, give it a stir then spoon them over the beef to serve. To serve the meat, slice, removing the string as you go. Sprinkle with pink peppercorns if using.

Tip:This makes an easy Sunday lunch served with roasties or mash potato or serve with rice. Any leftover beef, is great, shredded into a bun or wrap.

Gorkhali lamb curry

This is a classic warming dish from Nepal (Maldon Salt)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 large red onion, diced

4 cloves

1 inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

3 large garlic cloves, grated

1 cinnamon stick

1 bay leaf

3 cardamom pods, lightly crushed

750g lamb shoulder, cut into large chunks

3 large vine tomatoes, diced

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tsp fenugreek

2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp of Himalayan Pink Salt, selected by Maldon

1 litre lamb stock or water

Chopped coriander, to serve

Method:

Start by heating the vegetable oil in a large casserole dish. Add the red onion and fry until softened, then add the cloves, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, bay and cardamon pods and fry for another few minutes until smelling fragrant.

Next add the lamb pieces and cook in the spices and onion until it browns on all sides – the longer you brown it the more caramelisation you will get on the meat and the deeper the flavour.

Once the meat is nicely browned all over, add the diced tomatoes followed by the garam masala, fenugreek, turmeric, chilli flakes and Himalayan Pink Salt. Stir everything together so it is all well coated and allow it to sizzle and fry for 5 minutes, so the tomato breaks down.

Add the lamb stock or water and bring to the boil. Then reduce to a low simmer and allow it to bubble away for 1 hour. Keep an eye on it and if it needs some more liquid then top it up.

After an hour the sauce should be thickened and the lamb tender. Serve the curry topped with chopped coriander and alongside some steamed turmeric rice and warm roti flatbreads.

Chicken momos with tomato chilli chutney

Chicken momos are a very popular North Eastern dish, particularly in Tibet (Maldon Salt)

Makes: 15 momos

Prep time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

200g plain flour

Pinch of Maldon salt

5 tsp sunflower oil

100ml water

180g chicken mince

3 garlic cloves, grated

1 inch piece of ginger, grated

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 stick of lemongrass, woody outer leaves removed and then finely chopped

Small handful of coriander, finely chopped

Small handful of mint, finely chopped

Pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, selected by Maldon

For the tomato chilli sauce:

3 large vine tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 whole dried red chilli

3 garlic cloves

500ml water

1 tsp soy

½ tsp caster sugar

Pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, selected by Maldon

Method:

Start by making the dough for the Momos. In a large bowl add the flour and a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt. Add the oil and mix it in well. Next add the water and mix it well with your hands until combined and the dough feels smooth. Cover the bowl with clingfilm or a tea towel and set aside.

Next make your filling. In a bowl mix together the chicken mince, garlic, ginger, spring onions, green chilli, lemongrass, chopped coriander and mint and Himalayan Pink Salt. Mix well until evenly distributed.

Now start on the sauce. In a large pan add the tomatoes, dried chillies and garlic cloves and pour over the water. Place it onto the heat and bring the water to the boil. Simmer the tomatoes for 5 – 8 minutes until they soften and break down, and the dried chillies have also softened. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly before placing in a high-powered blender along with the soy, caster sugar and pinch of Himalayan salt and blitzing until smooth. Set aside to serve later.

Now you can shape your Momo’s. Divide the dough into 15 equal balls. Lightly dust the work surface and then use a rolling pin to roll each ball into a circle as thin as you can.

Lift the circle and place it into the palm of your hand. Spoon in about 1-2 tsp amount of the filling. Then use your fingers to lift the sides of the dough to enclose the filling and pinch in a pleating action all the way around until you have a spiral. Pinch the dough in the middle of this to make sure it is fully sealed – it will look like a little moneybag.

Continue with the rest of the balls and using the filling until you have all your shaped Momo’s.

Prepare your bamboo steamers with some greaseproof paper in the layers and place them onto a pan with an inch of simmering water. Steam the Momo’s on the layers for approximately 10 minutes.

Serve the Momo’s warm with some sliced spring onions scattered over and the tomato chilli chutney for dipping.

Pork sosaties

This recipe is a real crowd-pleaser (Maldon Salt)

Makes: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 30 minutes marinating | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1kg pork fillet, cut into 3cm cubes

3 large onions, cut into wedges

3 green peppers, chopped into chunks

18 dried apricots

18 bay leaves

4 lemons, cut in half

3 tbsp olive oil

6 wooden skewers, soaked in water

For the braai marinade:

1 tsp cayenne

2 tsp curry powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp ground coriander

3 garlic cloves, grated

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Kalahari Desert Salt, selected by Maldon

Cracked black pepper

5 tbsp olive oil

Method:

Begin by making the Braai marinade. Mix the spices, grated garlic, mustard, Kalahari Desert Salt, and black pepper with the olive oil in a large bowl. Then add the pork pieces and mix so they are well coated. Cover the bowl with clingfilm and place in the fridge for 30 minutes to marinade (you can do this the day before if you would like to get ahead).

After the meat has marinaded, it is time to assemble the skewers. Place 3 tbsp olive oil in a bowl and add the onion wedges, green pepper, apricots, and bay leaves – toss them so they are all lightly coated (this will help avoid any burning on the Braai). Thread pieces of the meat on to wooden skewers and then alternate between the other ingredients and more pieces of meat until you have 6 full skewers.

Place the skewers on the hot BBQ or Braai and griddle then for 5 minutes on each side until cooked through and lightly charred in places. At the same time, place the lemon halves on too and allow them to charr. Serve the skewers immediately along with the charred lemon squeezed on top.

Chakalaka

A refreshing spicy tomato bean relish that will make you go up for second helpings (Maldon Salt)

Serves: 4 as a side dish

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 tbsp curry powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp cayenne

1 red pepper, diced

1 yellow pepper, diced

4 large carrots, washed and coarsely grated

2 tbsp tomato puree

400g tin chopped tomatoes

400g tin of cannellini beans, drained

A small handful of thyme, leaves picked

A pinch of Kalahari Desert Salt, selected by Maldon

Cracked black pepper

Method:

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and then add the onion. Cook for a few minutes until it starts to soften and go translucent. Next add the garlic, ginger, curry powder, cumin and cayenne and fry for another minute.

Add the diced peppers and cook for a couple of minutes to allow them to soften. Next add the grated carrot, tomato paste and tinned tomatoes. Mix it well so everything is well coated and allow it to cook for 5 – 10 minutes.

Finally add the cannellini beans, fresh thyme and seasoning and allow it to bubble for a further 5 minutes. Check the seasoning and then serve.

Mealie bread

A South African classic (Maldon Salt)

Serves: 8 people

Prep time: 1 hour 45 minutes | Cook time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

280g plain flour

30g cornmeal

120ml milk

7g sachet of active dried yeast

1 tsp caster sugar

160g tinned sweetcorn (drained weight)

2 tsp Kalahari Desert Salt, selected by Maldon

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp turmeric

50g melted, cooled butter

2 large eggs

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Method:

Place the plain flour and cornmeal in the bowl of a stand mixer and make a well in the middle. In a small bowl mix together 40ml of the milk, yeast and caster sugar and pour this into the well. Mix well.

In a blender or food processor add the sweetcorn and remaining milk and blend until smooth. Next add the Kalahari Desert Salt, paprika, turmeric, cooled butter and eggs and whisk in.

Tip the sweetcorn mix into the flour and mix with the dough hook attachment, kneading it for approximately 10 minutes.

Cover the bowl with clingfilm and leave in a warm place for 1 hr until it has doubled in size.

Line a 20cm springform cake tin with baking paper.

Once the dough has doubled in size, transfer it to the prepared cake tin and smooth it out. Now allow it to rise for a second prove of 15 minutes again lightly covered in clingfilm.

Preheat the oven to 180C fan. When the bread is ready to bake simply scatter over the sesame seeds and place into the hot oven for 30 – 35 minutes until risen, and lightly golden brown. You can check it is cooked through but inserting a toothpick or skewer and making sure it comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and allow it to cool slightly, before removing from the tin and serving. It is best served still a little warm and can be toasted and topped with butter. A delicious side dish to the Chakalaka.