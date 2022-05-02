How to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on a budget
These two festive recipes deliver on flavour without breaking the bank
This evening, Muslims around the world will begin the Eid al-Fitr celebrations that mark the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadam. For many, it’s a time for sharing, coming together as family and friends, and feeling the powerful strength of community – especially through food.
But after another difficult year, many people will be looking for cost effective ways to celebrate. Using affordable pantry staples, these dishes from halal food and recipe creator Ayesha (@MyBigFatHalalBlog) and ingredients brand East End Foods, are easy to scale up and share with your loved ones.
Eid Mubarak!
Masala fries
Ingredients:
700g fries (baked or fried)
1 heaped tbsp ghee
½ onion, diced
1 tbsp ginger and garlic paste
1 tsp chilli powder
1 tsp cumin powder
1 tsp coriander powder
¼ tsp turmeric
1 tsp salt
1 tbsp lemon juice
125g chopped tomatoes (I used tin tomato in juice)
4 tbsp ketchup
Chillies, spring onion and coriander to garnish
Method:
Begin by softening the onion on medium heat in ghee with ginger and garlic paste.
After a few minutes, add in all your spices and lemon juice. Cook for a few minutes on medium to high heat.
Add in the tomatoes and ketchup and cook for a few minutes.
Add in the cooked fries. Mix and garnish.
Chickpea kofta curry
Ingredients:
For the koftas:
1 tin chickpeas
1 courgette, grated
1 tsp salt
1 tsp red chilli powder
1 tsp cumin powder
1 tsp coriander powder
1 tbsp lemon juice
4 tbsp gram flour
1 tbsp corn starch
For the curry:
2 tbsp sunflower oil
1 onion, chopped
1 tbsp ginger and garlic paste
250 ml chopped tomatoes
1 tsp salt
1 tsp red chilli powder
1 tsp cumin powder
1 tsp coriander powder
½ tsp turmeric
½ tsp garam masala
35g cashews (soaked in 240ml boiling water for 30 mins)
125ml double cream
Coriander to garnish
Method:
Add chickpeas to a bowl and mash them up using a fork. Add the rest of the kofta ingredients and mix them together.
Mould the mixture into kofta balls and refrigerate for min 30 minutes.
After refrigerating, fry the kofta balls until golden brown and set them aside.
In a pan add the sunflower oil and soften the onion over a medium to high heat. Add in the ginger and garlic paste and cook for another minute.
Next add in all the spices and cook for a few minutes.
Add the chopped tomatoes and cashews.
Blend the curry until smooth and creamy.
Stir in the double cream and add in the kofta balls.
Garnish with coriander and serve with naan.
For more recipe inspiration, head to the East End Foods website, or Ayesha’s Instagram or blog.
