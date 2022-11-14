Five energy saving recipes that you can cook without the oven

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the colder months approach, you may be looking for ways to cut down on costs.

One way is with these energy saving recipes, which not only taste delicious but can be prepared and served without ever needing to switch on the oven.

“We are all feeling the pinch this winter,” says Mimi Morley, recipe development manager at HelloFresh. “Our new energy saving recipes are all quick and easy to prepare and don’t require the use of an oven, helping to keep gas and electricity use down, without compromising on taste, enjoyment and quality.”

Thai style pork rice bowl

with green beans, coriander and rice

In its home country, this tasty Thai dish is known as moo pad krapow. We can’t help thinking that “krapow” sounds like one of the captions from a 1960’s Batman fight, but it’s actually the name for a particularly lovely herb: Thai basil. It’s fragrant, sweet and spicy with a slight aniseed flavour and really brings this stir-fry alive. Holy basil, Batman! It’s dinner-dinner-dinner-dinner time!

Serves: 2

Prep time: 35 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 echalion shallot

150g green beans

150g basmati rice

25ml soy sauce

2 garlic cloves

½ red chilli

2 spring onions

240g pork mince

50g Ketjap Manis (an Indonesian sweet and sticky soy sauce available in big supermarkets)

Method:

Pour the water for the rice (see ingredients for amount) into a saucepan and bring to the boil. When boiling, add ¼ tsp of salt, stir in the rice, lower the heat to medium and pop a lid on the pan. Leave to cook for 10 mins, then remove the pan from the heat (still covered) and leave to the side for another 10 mins or until ready to serve (the rice will continue to cook in its own steam).

Meanwhile, halve, peel and chop the shallot into small pieces. Peel and grate the garlic (or use a garlic press). Halve the red chilli lengthways, de-seed and finely chop. Trim the spring onion and thinly slice. Trim the green beans then chop into thirds.

Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on high heat. Once hot, add the green beans and stir-fry until tender, about 5-6 mins. When cooked, transfer to a plate.

Keep the pan on high heat and add another splash of oil if the pan is dry. Add the pork mince and stir-fry until browned, 6-8 mins, breaking it up with a wooden spoon as it cooks. When the pork is cooked, drain off any excess oil, add the shallot, garlic, spring onion and as much chilli as you dare. Cook until the veggies are softened, another 2-3 mins.

Return the green beans to the pan. Add the ketjap manis and soy sauce and stir everything together. Tip: If the mixture is a little dry, add a splash of water.

Remove the pan from the heat. Fluff up the rice with a fork and share between your bowls. Top with the pork stir-fry and get stuck in. Super tasty! Or, as they say in Thailand, aloy mak!

Hoisin beef and mixed veg stir-fry

with egg noodles and sesame seeds

This hoisin beef and mixed veg stir-fry is a crowd pleaser and is one to get the family round the dinner table for. Super simple to make, and easily customised to suit the kids too.

Serves: 2

Prep time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 bell pepper

80g green beans

2 garlic cloves

240g beef mince

2 egg noodle nests

96g hoisin sauce

25g ketjap manis

15ml soy sauce

5g roasted white sesame seeds

Method:

1. Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil with ¼ tsp salt for the noodles. Halve the pepper and discard the core and seeds. Slice into thin strips. Trim and halve the green beans. Peel and grate the garlic (or use a garlic press).

2. Heat a drizzle of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the beef mince and sliced pepper. Stir-fry until the mince has browned and the pepper has softened, 5-6 mins. Use a spoon to break up the mince as it cooks, then drain and discard any excess fat. IMPORTANT: Wash your hands and equipment after handling raw mince.

3. Meanwhile, add the noodles and green beans to the pan of boiling water. Cook until tender, 4 mins. Once cooked, drain in a colander. TIP: Run the noodles under cold water to stop them sticking together and to keep the beans vibrant.

4. Once the beef mince has browned and the pepper has started to soften, add the garlic and stir-fry for 1 min.

5. Once cooked, add the noodles and beans to the frying pan. Pour in the hoisin sauce, ketjap manis, soy sauce and water for the sauce (see pantry for amount), then mix well to combine. Cook until everything’s piping hot, 2-3 mins, then remove from the heat. IMPORTANT: The mince is cooked when no longer pink in the middle.

6. Share the hoisin beef noodles between your serving bowls. Finish with a sprinkling of roasted sesame seeds for those who’d like them.

Speedy veggie beany stew

with easy rice, cheese and soured cream

Looking for a quick and tasty midweek dinner option? Try cooking up this speedy veggie beany stew in just 20 minutes for a delicious and speedy meal.

Serves: 2

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

150g basmati rice

1 green pepper

60g mature cheddar cheese

1 cartin mixed beans

1 sachet Cajun spice mix

7½g Worcestershire sauce

10g vegetable stock paste

1 carton finely chopped tomatoes with onion and garlic

75g soured cream

100g baby spinach

Method:

1. Boil a full kettle. Pour the boiled water into a large saucepan with ¼ tsp salt on high heat. Add the rice and cook for 10-12 mins. Once cooked, drain in a sieve and pop back in the pan. Cover with a lid and leave to the side until ready to serve.

2. Meanwhile, halve the pepper and discard the core and seeds. Chop into small chunks. Grate the cheese. Drain and rinse the mixed beans in a sieve.

3. Heat a drizzle of oil in a large saucepan on medium-high heat. Once hot, add the pepper and cook, stirring, for 3 mins. Add the Cajun spice mix and Worcestershire sauce to the pan. Cook for 30 secs. Stir in the veg stock paste, chopped tomatoes, sugar (see pantry for amount) and mixed beans. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer until thickened, 5-6 mins.

4. Meanwhile, pop the soured cream into a small bowl. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix well. Stir the spinach into the stew a handful at a time until wilted and piping hot, 2-3 mins. Fluff up the rice with a fork, then share between your bowls. Top with the veggie stew, a dollop of soured cream and a sprinkling of cheese.

Pea, mushroom and onion marmalade linguine

with chives and cheese

An easy way to eat more veg (HelloFresh)

This pea, mushroom and onion marmalade linguine is a delicious veggie option that makes it easy to eat more veg in your diet and try something new.

Serves: 2

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 garlic cloves

180g linguine

1 bunch chives

1 echalion shallot

30g mature cheddar cheese

80g sliced mushrooms

20g onion marmalade

10g vegetable stock paste

75g creme fraiche

120g peas

40g grated hard Italian style cheese

Method:

1. Fill and boil your kettle. Peel and grate the garlic (or use a garlic press). Pour the boiled water into a large saucepan with ½ tsp salt on medium-high heat.

2. Add the linguine to the water and bring back to the boil. Cook until tender, 12 mins. Once cooked, reserve some pasta water (see pantry for amount) in a measuring jug, then drain in a colander. Pop the linguine back in the pan. Drizzle with oil and stir through to stop it sticking together.

3. Meanwhile, roughly chop the chives (use scissors if easier). Halve, peel and thinly slice the shallot. Grate the cheddar. Heat a drizzle of oil in a frying pan on medium-high heat.

4. Once hot, add the shallot and mushrooms to the frying pan and cook until softened and starting to brown, 4-5 mins. Season with salt and pepper. Add the onion marmalade and garlic. Stir-fry for 30 secs. Stir in the reserved pasta water and veg stock paste, then bring to the boil. Turn the heat down slightly and simmer until reduced by half, 3-4 mins.

5. Once the sauce has reduced, stir in the creme fraiche, peas and a good grind of pepper. Cook until piping hot, 1-2 mins, then remove from the heat. Stir the cooked linguine, both cheeses and half the chives into the sauce. Mix well to combine. Add a splash of water if it’s a little too thick. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Share the creamy linguine between your bowls. Scatter with the remaining chives to finish.

Korma and mango chutney glazed chicken

with green beans, couscous and tomato salsa

A quick and tasty midweek dinner option (HelloFresh)

Looking for a quick and tasty midweek dinner option? Try cooking up this korma and mango chutney glazed chicken in just 20 minutes for a delicious and speedy meal.

Serves: 2

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

80g green beans

1 garlic clove

10g chicken stock paste

120g couscous

260g diced chicken thighs

1 medium tomato

50g korma-style paste

40g mango chutney

75g Greek-style natural yoghurt

Method:

1. Trim and cut the green beans into thirds. Peel and grate the garlic (or use a garlic press).

2. Heat a drizzle of oil in a medium saucepan on medium-high heat. Once hot, add the green beans and stir-fry until starting to char and soften, 2-3 mins. Turn the heat down to medium, then stir in the garlic and cook for 30 secs more.

3. Once the beans have softened, stir in the water for the couscous (see pantry for amount) and chicken stock paste. Bring to the boil. When boiling, remove from the heat, stir in the couscous and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Leave to the side for 8-10 mins or until ready to serve.

4. Meanwhile, heat a drizzle of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high heat. Once hot, add the diced chicken and season with salt and pepper. Fry until golden brown on the outside and cooked through, 8-10 mins. IMPORTANT: Wash your hands and equipment after handling raw chicken and its packaging. The chicken is cooked when no longer pink in the middle.

5. Meanwhile, cut the tomato into 1cm chunks and pop into a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, then mix. Set the salsa aside. Once the chicken is cooked, stir the korma style paste, mango chutney, half the yoghurt and the water for the sauce (see pantry for amount) into the pan. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer until slightly thickened, 2-3 mins.

6. When everything’s ready, share the couscous and beans out between your serving bowls. Spoon the glazed chicken over the top. Finish with a dollop of the remaining yoghurt and spoonfuls of the tomato salsa.