This is how you can claim a free pint from Greene King pubs today

Football fans are expected to gather in pubs across the country this weekend to watch the Euro 2020 tournament as all three UK nations have qualified.

To celebrate the start of the competition on Friday, the UK’s largest pub chain Greene King is offering free pints to customers who visit their pubs and have a password.

Pub goers can claim a free pint of Greene King’s own pale ale brew, Ice Breaker, or a free Coke or Coke Zero if they do not drink alcohol.

You don’t need a voucher or to download an app to redeem the offer – all you have to do is say a password to bar staff at any time on Friday.

The password to get a free pint at more than 1,000 participating Greene King pub in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is “Your home of pub sport”.

The offer is available during individual pubs’ serving hours or until stocks run out. Customers who say the password are entitled to one free pint each, and the offer cannot be combined with another promotion or discount.

There are more than 3,000 Greene King pubs across the UK, so you should check if the pub you’re planning to go to is participating in the offer before trying to redeem it.

You can find which pubs near you are participating by entering your postcode in the Euro 2021 page on the Greene King website.

Chris Conchie, head of sport at Greene King, said: “With an exciting summer of sport in front of us, we can’t wait to welcome our customers back to our pubs to enjoy watching sport with us once again.

“We’ve all been forced to watch sport from home but we know our pubs are your home away from home when it comes to sport!

“We want to celebrate by giving each and every one of our customers a free pint of Ice Breaker. The ultimate, unfiltered, refreshing pale ale – bursting with fruity hop characters. We’re looking forward to seeing you all soon!”