Shuck and awe: The best places to eat oysters across the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

There’s an old saying that you should only eat seafood when you’re within sight of the sea. As for oysters, well, the myth is even more specific – only indulge in months with an “r” in them, and if you eat one on 31 July, you’ll have plenty of cash for the year to come. But frankly, all of this is nonsense.

These days, you can enjoy the finest oysters up and down the country, whether you’re overlooking the Cornish coast, tucked away in a Glasgow bistro, or even in the heart of landlocked Birmingham.

With native oyster season (from September to April, when Ostrea edulis, or the European native oyster, is at its best) upon us, now is the perfect time to shuck your way through the best Britain has to offer. From the plump, mineral-rich Loch Crerans of Scotland to the creamy, salty Whitstable natives, British oysters come in a variety of shapes and sizes, each offering their own unique flavour profile.

You’ll find them served every which way – raw with a dash of lemon or shallot vinaigrette, tempura-battered with a whisper of seaweed, or baked with a slick of garlic butter. Some places get creative, adding truffle vinaigrette, ginger and wasabi, or even pairing them with a pint of Guinness for that ultimate hit of briny goodness.

We’ve scoured the UK to find some of the best restaurants where you can indulge in oysters this season. Whether you prefer them served in a casual shack by the water, or in a Michelin-starred dining room, here’s our roundup of the finest spots to get your oyster fix. Prepare to slurp, chew and savour the freshest, most delicious oysters the UK has to offer – no sea views required.

London

Bentley’s Oyster Bar, London

Bentley’s is more than just a restaurant – it’s an institution. This Swallow Street icon has been serving up oysters and seafood for over 100 years, the past 10 under the steady hand of Richard Corrigan. In peak season, Bentley’s famous Oyster Boys shuck over 1,000 oysters a day. The menu reads like a love letter to oysters: dressed with Vietnamese chilli or honey, baked with garlic, or served raw with the finest accompaniments. The upstairs grill offers more formal dining, but it’s the relaxed vibe of the oyster bar downstairs that keeps the crowds coming.

11-15 Swallow St, London, W1B 4DG | Open every day, 12pm-10.30pm | www.bentleys.org

Chiltern Firehouse, London

Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone might be known for its celebrity crowd, but it’s Bobby Groves’ oysters that deserve the spotlight. Groves travels the length of the UK, handpicking the finest oysters for his ever-changing menu. This isn’t just about slinging a few natives onto a plate; Groves knows his Merroir (that’s oyster terroir to you and me) like the back of his hand. With oysters as fresh as these, you’re in safe hands. And if you’re feeling fancy, the oysters Rockefeller are a proper indulgence.

1 Chiltern St, London, W1U 7PA | Open every day, 8am-11.30pm | www.chilternfirehouse.com

Darby’s, London

Darby’s is Robin Gill’s love letter to his late father, and oysters are at the heart of it all. Perched in Nine Elms, this place is serious about its shellfish, with a central oyster bar serving up Black Water Wild and Dooncastle varieties. Their pairing with Guinness is inspired – the maltiness of the stout hitting the mineral tang of the oysters with just the right note of sweetness. There’s something deeply satisfying about eating an oyster with a pint in hand, and Darby’s nails that balance of luxury and comfort.

3 Viaduct Gdns, Nine Elms, London, SW11 7AY | Open Tuesday-Saturday, 9am-10pm; Sunday, 9am-5pm | www.darbys-london.com

Wright Brothers, London

If you haven’t had an oyster at Wright Brothers, can you even say you’ve done London? With five outposts across the city, they’ve built an empire on their love of oysters. Speciales from Ile de Oleron, Ostra Regals from Ireland, tempura-battered or ceviche-style – Wright Brothers is the ultimate oyster playground. And let’s not forget their signature Piper Heidsieck Champagne, crafted with as much attention to detail as their menu. There’s something thrilling about an oyster served with seaweed butter and a glass of something fizzy.

Restaurants in Borough Market, South Kensington and Battersea Power Station | Hours vary depending on location | thewrightbrothers.co.uk

Oystermen, London

Oystermen in Covent Garden is an intimate little spot where the daily rotation of oysters reads like a fine wine list. Black Water Wilds are “buttery and earthy”; Louët Feisser Selects are “sweet and briny”. And if you think raw is the only way to eat them, think again. Hot options include caramelised lardo and black pepper or ’nduja with shiso. It’s oysters for the curious, the seasoned pro and anyone who’s ready to have their preconceptions of seafood smashed in the best possible way.

32 Henrietta St, London, WC2E 8NA | Open every day, 12pm-3pm, 5pm-10pm | www.oystermen.co.uk

Wiltons, London

Wiltons is a monument to British seafood – and it’s been serving it since 1742. You don’t get that kind of longevity without knowing a thing or two about oysters. The shellfish here are as fat and succulent as you’d expect from an establishment with centuries of experience, served in a timeless, elegant dining room where old-world charm is a feature, not a gimmick. Sit at the marble oyster bar, watch the shuckers at work, and understand why Wiltons remains a beacon of excellence in London’s dining scene.

55 Jermyn St, London, SW1Y 6LX | Open Monday-Friday, 12pm-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm; Saturday, 5.30pm-10pm; closed Sunday | wiltons.co.uk

Sam’s Riverside, London

Sam’s Riverside is all about light, space and Thames-side views – but it’s the oysters that take centre stage. Carlingford Lough, Jersey rocks and Lindisfarne oysters are the stars of the menu, served with the obligatory shallot vinegar. On St Patrick’s Day, the Irish vibes ramp up with Guinness-battered oysters and whiskey cocktails. And if you’re after a bargain, Oyster Happy Hour (Monday to Thursday, 5-6pm) means you can indulge without breaking the bank. With oysters this good, Sam’s Riverside is a must.

1 Crisp Rd, London, W6 9DN | Open Monday-Friday, 12pm-2.45pm, 5pm-9.45pm; Saturday, 12pm-4pm, 5pm-9.45pm; Sunday, 12pm-4pm | www.samsriverside.co.uk

Scotland

Crabshakk, Glasgow

Crabshakk in Glasgow’s Finnieston district is a seafood lover’s fever dream. There are no frills here, just exceptional shellfish delivered to elbow-to-elbow tables in a restaurant that’s all about character. The oysters are simply served au naturel, with bread, chips and mayo on the side. If that sounds plain, think again. It’s the freshness that makes this place special, and the fact that if you haven’t booked, you’ll likely be left forlorn on the pavement, kicking yourself for not planning ahead. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

1114 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow, G3 8TD | Open Wednesday-Monday, 12pm-12am; closed Tuesday | www.crabshakk.co.uk

Loch Leven Seafood Café, Fort William

The seafood at Loch Leven Café is so fresh, it’s basically still waving at you from the plate. Loch Creran oysters are served simply and elegantly, allowing the clean, briny flavours to take centre stage. The café is modest, but with views of the Highlands outside the window and shellfish fresh from the sea loch, there’s no need for fancy flourishes. If you’re making the trek up the loch-side road, you’ll be rewarded with some of the finest oysters Scotland has to offer, all within sight of where they were caught.

B863, Onich, Fort William, PH33 6SA | Open Thursday-Monday, 10am-8pm; closed Tuesday and Wednesday | www.lochlevenseafoodcafe.co.uk

Café Fish, Tobermory

Café Fish in Tobermory doesn’t mess around when it comes to freshness. Their boat brings in Pacific oysters from the Mull coastline daily, and you can taste the difference. The specials board changes depending on what’s been caught, but oysters are a mainstay. The ethos here is simple: catch it, cook it, eat it. Café Fish’s no-freezer policy means the oysters are as fresh as they come, and when served alongside their incredible seafood platters, you’re in for a proper treat.

23 Main St, Isle of Mull, PA75 6NU | Open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 12pm-3pm, 4.30pm-9.30pm; Thursday, Monday and Tuesday, 4.30pm-9.30pm; closed Sunday | www.thecafefish.com

Yorkshire

Magpie Café, Whitby

If you know Whitby, you know Magpie Café – and while it’s synonymous with fish and chips, it’s also home to some cracking Lindisfarne oysters. The choice is simple: shucked and served with lemon and Tabasco or grilled with garlic butter. Magpie Café has been a fixture for years, with queues stretching down the harbour, and its commitment to top-notch seafood, whether it’s oysters, chowder or proper Yorkshire fish and chips, is the reason it’s so beloved.

14 Pier Rd, Whitby, YO21 3PU | Open Sunday-Thursday, 11.30am-8.30pm; Friday and Saturday, 11.30am-9pm | www.magpiecafe.co.uk

Moon and Sixpence, Whitby

Moon and Sixpence is perched right on the harbour in Whitby, offering some of the best views in town. But it’s the oysters from Lindisfarne that steal the spotlight. Served either raw on ice or hot with Sriracha sauce, they’re simple, fresh and perfect. The restaurant itself is laid-back, a place to kick back with a cocktail, enjoy the scenery and devour some of the finest oysters this side of the North Sea. For a casual oyster experience with a view, you can’t go wrong.

5-6 Marine Parade, Whitby, YO21 3PR | Open Sunday-Thursday, 10am-10.30pm; Friday and Saturday, 10am-11pm | www.moon-and-sixpence.co.uk

Kent

Wheelers, Whitstable

Wheelers is the original Whitstable oyster spot, having pedalled oysters since 1856, and it hasn’t lost its touch. The place is small – very small – with just four stools at the counter, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in character. Local oysters take the spotlight here, served in various guises, from simple to showstopping. This is old-school dining, with marble-topped counters and a fabulously retro vibe. Mark Stubbs’ seafood creations are legendary, and the no-frills approach only enhances the charm. Bring your own wine, and don’t forget: cash only.

8 High St, Whitstable, CT5 1BQ | Open Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10am-5pm; Friday, 10am-7.30pm; Saturday, 10am-7pm | www.wheelersoysterbar.com

The Sportsman, Whitstable

At first glance, The Sportsman looks like a regular pub. Step inside, and you’ll find Michelin-starred cooking that’s anything but ordinary. The tasting menu, crafted daily from local, seasonal produce, lets the Kentish coast do the talking. Behind the pub lies the Thames Estuary, providing oysters and fish, while marshland and woods offer game and vegetables. The oysters, sourced straight from the estuary, are served fresh and simple – the perfect start to a meal that showcases the best of the region. It’s a pub with a sense of place, and it’s all the better for it.

Faversham Rd, Seasalter, Whitstable, CT5 4BP | Open Tuesday-Saturday, 12pm-4.30pm, 6.30pm-11pm; Sunday, 12.30pm-5pm; closed Monday | thesportsmanseasalter.co.uk

The Royal Native Oyster Stores, Whitstable

If oysters are what you’re after, The Royal Native Oyster Stores delivers. This Whitstable restaurant sits right on the beach, with views of the famous oyster beds, and the menu is a tribute to the town’s rich history with the shellfish. Whitstable natives are the stars here, served raw with a dash of lemon or shallot vinegar, or grilled for something a little different. The venue itself is no-nonsense, letting the food do the talking – and when the oysters are this good, it doesn’t need to say much else.

Horsebridge Rd, Whitstable, CT5 1BU | Open Monday-Saturday, 12pm-9pm; 12pm-3.30pm | whitstableoystercompany.com

Devon

The Oyster Shack, Devon

The Oyster Shack is where rustic charm meets proper, slap-you-in-the-face freshness. Perched by the River Avon, this place oozes laid-back vibes. Once a functioning oyster farm, it’s still all about the oysters – local, fresh and accompanied by toppings that range from the classic red wine vinaigrette to wild combinations like ginger and wasabi. You’ll find people out on the terrace in summer, knocking back oysters and Pol Roger as if life is one long holiday. And honestly, at The Oyster Shack, it feels like it is.

Milburn Orchard Farm, Stakes Hill, Bigbury, Devon, TQ7 4BE | Open Sunday-Thursday, 12pm-2.30pm, 5pm-7.30pm; Friday and Saturday, 12pm-2.30pm, 5pm-8pm | www.oystershack.co.uk

Dorset

Crab House Café, Dorset

Crab House Café sits on the pebbled edge of Chesil Beach, where the views are as stunning as the seafood. The oysters, farmed just a stone’s throw from the restaurant, are so fresh they practically leap from the beds to your plate. The café itself is more shack than house, but that only adds to its charm. With Portland Royal oysters served in their simplest, purest form, this is a seafood lover’s dream. The crowds may pack in, but for oysters this good, it’s worth braving the tourist throngs.

Ferrymans Way, Portland Rd, Weymouth, DT4 9YU | Open Wednesday-Sunday, 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-9pm; closed Monday and Tuesday | www.crabhousecafe.co.uk

Hix Oyster & Fish House, Dorset

Hix Oyster & Fish House, with its panoramic views of the English Channel and Lyme Bay, is one of the most picturesque places to eat oysters in the country. The oysters are as local as they come, sourced from the Dorset coast and often delivered directly from Lyme Bay itself. Mark Hix’s menu is all about simplicity and freshness – oysters served raw, grilled or scrumpy-fried, depending on what the day’s catch brings in. The terrace, with its wraparound views, is the perfect spot to enjoy them.

Cobb Rd, Lyme Regis, DT7 3JP | Open Monday-Friday, 12pm-8.30pm; Saturday, 12pm-9.15pm; Sunday, 12-3.15pm | theoysterandfishhouse.co.uk

Essex

The Butley Orford Oysterage, Orford

The Butley Orford Oysterage keeps things simple, and it works. Tucked away on Market Square, this little spot serves up oysters from their own farm at Butley Creek, and they’re as plump and briny as you’d expect from 60 years of experience. With a no-fuss atmosphere – marble café tables, metal chairs and chalked-up specials – it’s all about the food here. Start with a plate of fresh oysters or smoky, garlicky prawns, and you’ll quickly see why people return to this Suffolk gem time and time again.

Market Hill, Orford, Woodbridge, IP12 2LH | Open Sunday-Thursday, 12pm-2.15pm; Friday, 12pm-2.15pm, 6.30pm-9pm; Saturday, 12pm-2.15pm, 6pm-9pm | www.pinneysoforford.co.uk/our-restaurant

The Company Shed, Colchester

If you want no-frills authenticity, The Company Shed on Mersea Island is as real as it gets. A seafood shop turned restaurant, it’s all about the local catch, and the oysters here are some of the best. It’s BYO, so grab a bottle of something crisp, and perhaps a loaf of bread, to enjoy alongside a dozen native oysters. It’s stripped back, simple and all the better for it. With seafood this fresh, you don’t need anything fancy. Just a table, a few napkins and a bit of sunshine.

129 Coast Rd, West Mersea, Colchester, CO5 8PA | Open Wednesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm; closed Monday and Tuesday | www.the-company-shed.com

The Coast Inn, Mersea

The Coast Inn, right on the Mersea waterfront, is as local as it comes. Oysters are sourced fresh from nearby waters and served in their purest form. There’s nothing elaborate here – just oysters on the plate and a view of where they were harvested. It’s a great place to enjoy oysters, mussels or whatever else the local fishermen have landed that day. The specials board changes with the tides, but one thing’s for sure – the seafood is as fresh as it gets, and the location doesn’t hurt either.

108 Coast Rd, West Mersea, Colchester, CO5 8NA | Open Monday-Thursday, 9.30am-10pm; Friday and Saturday, 9.30am-11pm; Sunday, 9.30am-9pm | www.thecoastinn.co.uk

The Mistley Thorn, Mistley

The Mistley Thorn might have an intriguing history (witchfinder general, anyone?), but it’s the oysters that get people talking now. Perched by the River Stour, this restaurant and inn serves Mersea oysters year-round, with Colchester natives making an appearance in season. American-born chef Sherri Singleton has crafted a menu that lets these local beauties shine. Whether you’re here for a casual lunch or something more indulgent, the oysters are always fresh, plump and exactly what you’d expect from an Essex institution steeped in history.

High St, Mistley, Manningtree, CO11 1HE | Open Monday-Friday, 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm; Saturday and Sunday, 12pm-4pm, 6pm-9.30pm | www.mistleythorn.co.uk

Cornwall

The Mariners, Cornwall

The Mariners is a Cornish pub with a view – specifically of the Camel Estuary, which it overlooks with relaxed elegance. Owned by Paul and Emma Ainsworth, this is where British classics get a Cornish twist. Oysters are sourced locally, of course, and served with minimal fuss, letting their natural brininess take the spotlight. Wash them down with a pint of local ale from Sharp’s Brewery, and you’ve got a dining experience that’s as comforting as it is impressive. It’s a proper Cornish feast with a view to match.

The Slipway, Rock, Wadebridge, PL27 6LD | Open Monday-Saturday, 11.30am-11.30pm; Sunday, 11.30am-11pm | www.paul-ainsworth.co.uk/the-mariners/about

Birmingham

The Oyster Club, Birmingham

At The Oyster Club, Adam Stokes has created a little slice of seafood heaven in the heart of Birmingham. Sure, this Michelin darling could be slinging refined tasting menus somewhere with starched linen, but instead, he’s gone for something far more appealing: oysters and cocktails. Here’s the best part – between 4 and 6pm, Wednesday to Friday, they offer a gloriously generous 2-for-1 deal on English oysters. Whether you want a few snacks, a full seafood platter, or just a glass of fizz at their newly launched Aphrodite’s Bar, The Oyster Club is as relaxed as it is delicious.

43 Temple St, Birmingham, B2 5DP | Open Wednesday and Thursday, 12pm-10pm; Friday and Saturday, 12pm-10.30pm; Sunday, 12pm-9pm; closed Monday and Tuesday | www.the-oyster-club.co.uk

Jersey

Oyster Box, Jersey

The Oyster Box overlooks St Brelade’s Bay in Jersey, and its terrace is prime real estate for anyone who loves dining with a sea view. Their rock oysters from the Royal Bay of Grouville come poached in champagne butter, grilled with chorizo, or served simply on ice with a shallot vinaigrette. Whichever way you have them, it’s all about the oysters here, and they don’t disappoint. Paired with a glass of local wine, it’s the kind of meal that makes you think life’s not all that bad.

St Brelade’s Bay, Jersey, JE3 8EF | Open Monday, 6pm-9pm; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-9pm; Friday and Saturday, 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm | oysterbox.co.uk

Brighton

English’s of Brighton, Brighton

English’s is Brighton’s oldest seafood restaurant, and its history is written in every detail – from the marble-topped oyster bar to the walls lined with photos of celebrities who’ve dined here. The oysters, sourced from across the British Isles, are the highlight. Whether you’re sitting on the heated terrace or perched at the bar, a platter of Richard Haward natives paired with a crisp white wine is the perfect way to soak up Brighton’s Lanes. There’s an old-world charm here, mixed with a modern flair, making English’s a must for any seafood lover.

29-31 East St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton, BN1 1HL | Open Sunday-Thursday, 12pm-9.30pm, Friday and Saturday, 12pm-10pm | englishs.co.uk

Norfolk

The Orange Tree, Thornham

The Orange Tree in Thornham is a modern take on the coastal gastropub, but it’s not just the setting that draws people in – it’s the oysters. As Norfolk’s Dining Pub of the Year (several years running, no less), it serves up a fresh, seasonal menu, with oysters playing a starring role. This isn’t your typical pub grub. The chefs here are constantly reimagining pub classics with a twist, and the oysters are no exception. Whether you’re enjoying them in the light, contemporary dining room or out in the sunshine on the terrace, The Orange Tree knows how to serve oysters with flair. It’s all about the great local produce, given the respect it deserves.

High St, Thornham, Hunstanton, PE36 6LY | Open every day, 12pm-3pm, 5pm-8.30pm | theorangetreethornham.co.uk

Northern Ireland

Mourne Seafood Bar, Belfast and Dundrum

With locations in Belfast and Dundrum, Mourne Seafood Bar is a mecca for shellfish lovers. Their oysters, sourced from Northern Ireland’s most famous oyster lough, are available for the bargain price of £1.50 each. You can have them au naturel or dressed with a dash of parmesan, but either way, they’re fresh, flavourful, and hard to resist. The bustling Belfast location is perfect for those wanting to dive into some of the best seafood Northern Ireland has to offer.

10 Main St, Dundrum, Newcastle, BT33 0LU | Open Wednesday-Friday, 12.30pm-3pm, 5pm-9pm; Saturday, 12.30pm-9pm; Sunday, 12.30pm-6pm; closed Monday and Tuesday | www.mourneseafood.com

Ireland

Moran’s Oyster Cottage, Galway

Moran’s Oyster Cottage is as classic as it gets. Tucked away on the west coast of Ireland, this 250-year-old cottage is a Galway institution, serving up oysters from the nearby Clarenbridge bed. Sit down with a pint of stout, some soda bread and a plate of Galway natives, and you’ve got yourself a proper Irish oyster experience. Add a side of chowder for good measure, and you’ll understand why this family-run spot has been drawing in seafood lovers for generations. It’s rustic, hearty, and oh-so-satisfying.

The Weir House, Rahaneena, Kilcolgan, Co Galway, Ireland | Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 1pm-11pm; Friday and Saturday, 1pm-11.30pm; closed Monday | www.moransoystercottage.com