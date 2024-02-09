If the mention of frozen food sends your mind back to the days of lava-filled crispy pancakes, menacingly smiling potatoes and Turkey Twizzlers, you are probably a) a millennial and b) have a freezer full of ice cream instead of frozen vegetables. I write as one among you.

Pulling something out of the freezer may be something you do when you are tired, short of time or fancy a bit of beige – but it isn’t what you immediately think of if you are entertaining, feeling inspired or want to flex your culinary skills. Which could be your big mistake. Foodies are now extolling the joys of the freezer aisle and experts are saying there is a health benefit too.

“I think many people assume that frozen fruit and vegetables are in some way inferior to fresh. This isn’t true,” says Professor Tim Spector, co-founder of the nutrition science company ZOE and author of Food for Life and Spoon Fed.