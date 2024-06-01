Awareness of the link between our gut health and other aspects of our wellbeing is growing every day. With over 187 million videos on TikTok, the trend for #guthealth has turned into a veritable movement whereby there is a seemingly unrelenting desire to discover new ways to nurture the perfect biome for our physical and mental health.

At the forefront of this movement is Dr Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, who has led the recommendation that we should all be eating at least 30 different plants a week for optimal gut health. Research for the American and British Gut Projects of 11,000 people’s eating habits showed those who ate 30 or more different plants per week had more diverse gut microbiomes than those who ate 10 or fewer. But as all plants aren’t built the same – are there some things we should be eating more regularly for maximum benefit?

When nutritionists start overhauling their own regimes and placing good gut health as a core element, you know it’s a trend to start taking seriously. Following such a diet serves three main premises: digestion, obviously, but also absorption of essential nutrients used elsewhere in our bodies, and elimination of toxins and bad bacteria to keep the whole system running smoothly.