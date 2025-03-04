Meghan Markle, the woman who has inspired many a social media debate (usually involving avocado toast or Soho House candles and self-actualisation), is at it again. Ahead of the launch of her new Netflix show With Love, Meghan, she’s shared with People magazine her tip for making a takeaway feel a little more special: “Even when I get a takeout, I will try to plate it beautifully.”

The Duchess, naturally, is not tucking into hers straight from a plastic tub while sat on the sofa in her jammies. Instead, she’s treating a Friday night chow mein as an exercise in mindfulness. “I like being able to do a hybrid,” she explains, encouraging people to “strive for balance, not perfection” in their lives, and, it seems, in their sweet and sour pork.

It’s easy to roll your eyes. The idea that most of us have time to curate a takeaway when all we really want is to inhale it is, at best, optimistic. But then again, she’s not entirely wrong. The “hybrid takeaway” – part shop-bought, part homemade – is not a new concept and it might just be the best way to enjoy restaurant-quality food without leaving the house (or wrecking the budget).

The takeaway revolution: why hybrid dining is already a thing

Meghan might be the latest to suggest that food is as much about aesthetics as it is about taste, but she’s hardly the first. The idea of elevating a meal at home has been growing for years. When restaurants were forced to close during the pandemic, meal kits from top establishments became a lifeline – allowing people to recreate fine dining in their own kitchens with pre-portioned ingredients and detailed instructions. Big names like Hawksmoor, Dishoom and Gymkhana led the charge, offering restaurant-quality meals without the restaurant setting.

But rather than disappearing once restrictions lifted, this trend has evolved. Many of those meal kits remain, now joined by a new wave of high-end takeaway collaborations. Michelin-starred chefs and celebrity cooks – from Tom Kerridge to Brooklyn Beckham (yes, really) – have since partnered with Uber Eats and Deliveroo, making gourmet meals more accessible. What started as a lockdown workaround has become a legitimate, enduring part of the food industry, proving that people like the idea of eating restaurant-quality food in their pyjamas.

Social media, too, has made plating up a priority. The “girl dinner” trend – a concept that loosely translates to assembling a selection of snacks on a plate and calling it a meal – encouraged the idea that eating should be an experience, not just a necessity. Because if it isn’t Instagrammable, did you even eat it? People now post their takeaway spreads like they’re works of art, all careful composition and colour coordination. And why not? A meal feels more satisfying when it looks the part.

Then there’s the cost of living crisis. With restaurant prices soaring, eating out is increasingly a luxury, with many opting for high-quality takeaways instead. According to a 2024 survey by Lumina Intelligence, UK households are cutting back on dining out but spending more on takeaways, with the market set to grow by 5.3 per cent this year. With a restaurant curry and rice now costing upwards of £20 per person, making half the meal at home cuts that bill in half – without sacrificing flavour.

How to hybrid your takeaway like a pro

If Meghan Markle has inspired you to rethink how you eat your egg-fried rice, here’s how to do it properly.

1. Order smart, cook smarter

open image in gallery Celebrity chefs and, er, even Brooklyn Beckham have launched their own at-home meal kits since the pandemic ( Uber Eats )

The hybrid takeaway is about balance. Order the star of the show – whether that’s a fragrant Thai curry, a crispy Peking duck or a rich, buttery chicken tikka masala – but make the rest yourself. A side of rice? Cheaper and healthier when cooked at home. Steamed greens? Easy to do while waiting for your food to be delivered. Not only does this cut costs, but it also makes the meal feel fresher and a little less, well, oily.

2. Make it a multi-course meal

Restaurants don’t serve everything at once in a single, towering heap, so why should you? Start with prawn crackers or a light soup before moving on to your main. Serve your rice and curry separately and maybe even finish with a dessert. Suddenly, you’re in a high-end dining experience without the 12.5 per cent service charge.

3. Ditch the boxes, set the scene

Food tastes better when it’s not eaten out of a sad, greased-up container. Plate it properly, use chopsticks for Asian food, steak knives for steak. Set the table, placemats, napkins, et al. Light a candle if you’re feeling fancy. The key here is theatre – make it feel like an event, even if you’re eating in front of Netflix.

4. The right drink makes all the difference

Pairing a good drink with your takeaway can elevate the entire experience. Chinese food, with its balance of sweetness and spice, pairs beautifully with a crisp riesling or gewürztraminer, while a cold Tsingtao beer keeps things refreshing. If you prefer cocktails, a lychee martini or a yuzu gin fizz adds a sophisticated touch.

For Indian curries, a bold red like shiraz brings out the warmth of spices, while a malty stout complements heavier dishes. A mango margarita or a rum-based lassi offers a playful yet effective alternative.

With Italian food, a classic chianti is an obvious choice for tomato-based dishes, while a negroni cuts through the richness of a pizza. A canned spritz, meanwhile, is a low-effort but effective upgrade.

open image in gallery Food tastes better when it’s not eaten out of a sad, greased-up container ( Getty/iStock )

Spicy Thai food works best with a dry rosé, a citrusy wheat beer or something tropical like a piña colada, which balances heat with sweetness.

Takeaway hacks: how to make it taste even better

Sometimes, even the best takeaways need a little tweaking. If your chips or tempura arrive soggy, a few minutes in an air fryer will bring them back to life, while dumplings crisp up beautifully in a pan. Fried chicken benefits from a quick blast in a hot oven – about five minutes at 180C should restore that crunch.

Flavour tweaks can make a world of difference, too. A squeeze of lemon cuts through greasy food, a splash of sesame oil enhances noodles and a drizzle of honey can round out overly sharp sauces. For those who like a bit of heat, a spoonful of chilli crisp can instantly elevate a dish.

And then there’s the question of leftovers. Some meals are scientifically (or at least spiritually) designed to taste better on day two. Lasagne, after a night in the fridge, is richer and more flavourful. Cold pizza remains a divisive topic, but if you prefer it hot, the best way to revive it is in a skillet over low heat with a lid on – the base crisps up while the cheese melts perfectly. Even Chinese takeaway tastes fresher when quickly refried the next day, bringing back the crunch that often gets lost overnight.

Hybrid takeaways aren’t just easier on the wallet; they’re also better for you. Restaurant food is loaded with salt, sugar and fats to amp up the flavour. By making your own rice or adding steamed veg, you can control at least some of what’s going into your meal. And let’s not forget portion control – plating it properly stops you from mindlessly shovelling it in straight from the tub.

So, is plating up a takeaway the key to happiness? Maybe not, but it doesn’t hurt to try. Hybrid dining is smart, stylish and makes even the most casual Friday night feel a little more special. And if Meghan Markle can’t convince people to do it? Well, at least she’s finally gone viral for something that tastes good.