Formula for the ‘perfect’ fish finger sandwich revealed

The formula for the perfect fish finger sandwich has been revealed: it's made with four fish fingers, 'real' butter, two slices of white bread, ketchup... and cut sideways.

A poll of 2,000 adults who eat fish finger sandwiches found that 42 per cent said it was their sandwich of choice.

According to those polled, the optimum fish finger sarnie is also made with lettuce (21 per cent), cheese (15 per cent) and tomato (12 per cent).

Nearly half (43 per cent) like their sandwich to be cut sideways, so there are whole fish fingers on both sides of the bread.

But 30 per cent like to cut their sarnie lengthways, so all fish fingers are in half, and nine per cent go as far as cutting everything into triangles.

Commissioned by Birds Eye, The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), and Iceland Foods, which sells MSC certified products like Birds Eye fish fingers, the study found 76 per cent would opt for a fish finger sandwich made from sustainably sourced cod.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said: "We know our fish fingers are not only great value, but they taste good too - making them a quick and easy meal that is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser for families.

"With one third of the world's fish stocks overfished, it is more important than ever for shoppers to choose seafood from sustainable sources."

Exactly nine in 10 said the fish finger sandwich is a quick, easy and affordable meal that tastes good.

In addition, just over two thirds (68 per cent) said they care about making mealtimes more sustainable. But 62 per cent claim they only have a vague idea of what sustainable fishing is.

The ‘perfect’ fish finger sandwich (Emma Trimble / SWNS)

Encouragingly, 80 per cent correctly believe the process of sustainable fishing ensures fish are left in the ocean, impact on habitats and ecosystems is minimalised, and fisheries are effectively managed.

However, one in 16 mistakenly think sustainable fishing happens once a year so there is enough fish left in the ocean for everyone else.

When asked to describe the meaning of the blue MSC label, 42 per cent were “unsure”. However, 44 per cent rightly said it is the symbol of sustainability for wild-caught fish and seafood.

More than half (55 per cent) said they care about the impact their food choices have on the planet but find it confusing, while 39 per cent of those who took part in the OnePoll.com study simply can’t afford to make the necessary changes.

A spokesperson for MSC said: "The creators of the fish finger, Birds Eye, helped to co-found the MSC to help protect seafood supplies. While Iceland, who won MSC UK Newcomer of the Year in 2020, has made great progress in increasing the availability of sustainable seafood to its customers.

"And now offers the highest percentage range of MSC certified wild seafood among all UK retailers.”

A spokesperson for Birds Eye added: “We are very proud to be working closely with the MSC. Fish is good for our health, and so for the good of our oceans the Birds Eye fish range is 100 per cent MSC certified to make sure future generations can enjoy fish too.”

