If you love perfume and flowers, these wines are for you

If you have a mutual love of perfume, flowers and wine, there could be a clear reason why. Admittedly, these little luxuries are a pleasure in their own rights, but they all share one notable trait – the power to pique our interest with just a sniff.

Whether it’s a spritz of blossom, hint of honeysuckle or powerful red fruits, you’ve already succumbed to the flowering notion you’re going to love what’s in your flacon, vase or glass from the scent alone.

So, for fragrant wine fans, here’s a fresh bunch to swirl with glee and get stuck into this summer.

1. M&S Found Ribollo Gialla 2020, Venezia, Italy £7, Marks & Spencer stores

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

Floral and zesty, with a lovely herbal note and stony freshness, don’t be surprised if this becomes your favourite go-to mid-week white. The perfect balance of ripe peach, orange blossom and merest hint of almond, complemented by fresh acidity, it’s beautifully fresh and so enjoyable. This wine’s part of the new ‘Found’ range, featuring little known grape varieties – and the vintage style label’s a big hit too.

2. Yalumba The Y Series Viognier 2020, South Australia currently £7.50 (was £8.50), Sainsbury’s

(Yalumba/PA)

Yalumba’s viogniers set the bar Down Under, and their entry level Y Series offers an abundance of orange blossom and honeysuckle. Rich and rounded, think stone fruit flavours of apricots and peaches with zesty pineapple, a creamy note streaming through the blossom, and a charming, silky texture that fills the palate. Skilfully put together.

3. TTD Gewürztraminer 2019, Alsace, France £9, Sainsbury’s

(Sainsbury’s/PA)

A firm fixture on the fragrant wine list, Alsace is known for its aromatic whites, especially gewürztraminer, with its glorious bouquet of rose petals, Turkish delight and rich, exotic fruits. This one has all the distinctive floral characters and smells delectably expensive, with opulent honeyed flavours backed by fine acidity. One spritz, sorry sip, and you’ll be smitten.

4. Morrisons The Best Fleurie 2019, Beaujolais, France, £9.25, Morrisons

(Morrisons/PA)

So many floral features – the rosy label, the name (‘fleurie’ means flowery in French), and Fleurie being one of 10 Beaujolais crus (top quality vineyards) renowned for its floral, elegant wines and cited as ‘The Queen of Beaujolais’. Scents of red roses, cherries and violets seductively unfold, with silky ripe cherry and raspberry fruit, finishing bright and beautiful. Very appealing.

5. Vasse Felix Filius Cabernet Merlot 2019, Margaret River, Australia, £12.99, Waitrose

(Vasse Felix/PA)

With a wonderful blast of blackcurrant, cassis and lavender entwined with savoury herbs, this has lush flavours of brambly fruit and, as the wine opens up, woodsy florals come into the mix. Deftly blended with a generous amount of merlot and splash of malbec, it’s sumptuous and concentrated with tiers of luxurious fruit, topped with a fragrant accord from beginning to end. The eau de parfum on the grapevine, you’ll want to save for best.

6. Babylonstoren Mourvèdre Rosé 2021, South Africa, £14.90, Mobile Newt

(Babylonstoren/PA)

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show may be postponed until September, but you can be one of the first to taste the official rosé to celebrate the world’s greatest garden show. The estate sits in the heart of the Cape Winelands and the logo sums up the wine: “The pipe representing the farmer; the flower, a nod to the garden; and the bird, keeping things as simple and true to the earth as possible – capturing the very essence of Babylonstoren.”

Scented raspberry and rose petals rise from the glass like a flowering vine, with flavours of watermelon, creamy rhubarb and tangy acidity keeping everything fresh and whimsy.

7. MAÏA Rosé 2020, Côtes de Provence, France, £19.99, The Oxford Wine Company

(MAÏA/PA)

Artfully presented with a hibiscus on the label, this Provençal pink takes its cue from the showy splendour of this exotic flower. With enticing aromas and flavours of fresh stone fruits, hibiscus, orange peel, zesty redcurrant notes and a savoury, breezy influence, the soft, peachy character is enhanced by fresh acidity. Gorgeous.