After two years of social distancing, the summer of 2022 feels like the first time we can properly – and safely – embrace big events again. In the food and drink world this can mean only one thing: the return of food festivals.

In Britain, we love a food festival. There’s festivals that take over whole cities, tour the country and last for well over a week; and there’s others that pop up in strange locations with even stranger themes... cheese-rolling, anyone? Whatever the size, whatever they’re serving and whatever the weather, hungry Brits are sure to turn up en masse.

While this is by no means a definitive list, it does feature a few big names, some lower-key underdogs you might not have heard of but should definitely consider, and some newcomers we’re sure will become firm favourites.

Taste of London, 15-19 June, Regent’s Park

Every summer, Taste takes over central London for a next level food-fuelled garden party featuring London’s hottest restaurants, future food heroes and a few chefs about to launch their next big thing. Alongside that lineup, Daily Specials give you the chance to sample some of the city’s tastiest new concepts, popping up for one or two days only. This year, there’ll be eight delicious sessions spread across five days, with both afternoon and evening sessions available.

Limited tickets are still available here .

Pub in the Park, 17 Jun-18 Sep, various locations

The brainchild of Tom Kerridge, Pub in the Park celebrates everything there is to love about… you guessed it, the glorious British pub. That means delicious food, award-winning chefs, chart-topping music, great drinks, but above all else, a fantastic time with friends and family. The touring festival kicked off in May, with dates planned around the country until September.

Plenty of tickets available here .

National Geographic Traveller Food Festival, 16-17 Jul, Business Design Centre, Islington

The Nat Geo food festival is back, bigger and better than ever before. Broaden your palate stall by stall on a foodie world tour, get the lowdown on some of the world’s most exciting dishes at a Masterclass, or catch your favourite food writers on stage at Speakers’ Corner. Plus, on the main stage, there’s interviews with exciting food personalities and demonstrations from big-name chefs.

Book in your slot here .

Birch Arising, 17-19 Jun, Hertfordshire

Birch is hosting its first ever three-day curated outdoor adventure, with live music and DJs, chefs and producers and restorative wellness experiences. On the food side, chef director Robin Gill has curated an amazing line-up of chefs, drinks and feasts, from seasonal banquets at the Herb Kitchen to oysters and bloody marys courtesy of Rock Oysters, finished off with ice cream sandwiches from Happy Endings.

Find out more and purchase a ticket here .

WingFest, 16 Jul-25 Sep, various locations

It’s hard to choose between the many chicken wing festivals in the UK but WingFest is undoubtedly one of the biggest and one of the best. At each location around the UK, the festival slings over 200,000 wings from 40 different street food vendors, restaurants and BBQ teams. Thousands of lucky ticket holders and a judging panel will also get to vote on the Best Buffalo Wings, AKA the spiciest, and Best Wild Wings, featuring some of the most out-there flavours imaginable. There’s also plenty of boozy pit stops, live music and axe throwing (yep).

Buy a ticket to your local event here .

Bite to the Beat, 26-29 Aug, York Racecourse

Set to be a culinary extravaganza topped with a delicious serving of live music, this four-day festival will showcase Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs from the north of England and Scotland, bringing some of the finest restaurant kitchens to York for the first time. There will also be demonstrations and talks from culinary experts – a grazing paradise for those who love good food. There’s also a lineup of music acts with something for everyone, and a support band each night showcasing some great local talent.

Get all the info here .

Meatopia, 2-4 Sep, Shadwell, London

The legendary event for food and fire-cooking lovers returns. Over the weekend-long affair, 70 of the world’s best live-fire chefs will be cooking exclusive dishes using nothing but sustainable wood and charcoal and responsibly sourced, quality ingredients. All that smokey, flavour-filled food is thirsty work so thank god there’s a mind-boggling array of beverages on offer, from craft brewers to all manner of spirits, cocktails and liquid delights. Top that off with roaming brass bands, DJs and soulful singers, and you’ve got a festival to remember.

Let your inner caveman loose here .

Edinburgh Cocktail Week, 7-16 Oct

After a sell-out festival in 2021, Edinburgh Cocktail Week will return in October for an additional three days. A £5 wristband will get you £5 signature cocktails at 120 of the city’s finest cocktail bars as well as the Cocktail Village at Festival Square, which will be packed with 20 pop-up bars, live music, DJ spaces and tasty street food.

Get yours here .

Gatherings Festival, 20-21 Aug, Gisburne Park Estate, Lancashire

Following a successful round of summer pop-ups last year, Gatherings Festival will be launching this year in August on the historic Gisburne Park Estate in Lancashire. It’s set to be a weekend of cultural indulgence, with music, art, fabulous feasts and wellbeing workshops.

Book yourself a stay here .

Summer Camp, The Good Life Society, 1-25 Jul, Hawarden Estate, north Wales

Billed as a series of micro-festivals over four long weekends in July, the Good Life Society’s Summer Camp is a chance to escape, reset, recharge, slow down, meet new people and learn new things. There’s plenty of outdoorsy activities, but on the food front there’s a stellar lineup including Thomsina Miers, Max La Manna and Pippa Middlehurst. All that – and more – set against a stunning backdrop in the north of Wales.