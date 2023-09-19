Top international cuisines Brits are keen to try

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Food from the Philippines, Brazil and Vietnam have topped a list of the 20 international cuisines Brits are keen to try.

Sri Lankan, Scandinavian and South Korean feasts were also included in the list of the most-desired international dishes.

A poll of 2,000 adults found on average, adults cook seven different foreign cuisines at home each year.

And eight in 10 consider themselves ‘adventurous’ with their eating.

Of more familiar foods, Greek, Indian, Spanish and Japanese featured in the top 20 most loved plates - with Gen Z tucking into sushi multiple times each month.

With 43 per cent of the younger generation who have made international dishes before having sought inspiration from social media.

The study, commissioned by Jongga, found over half (54 per cent) of adults want to travel more, to experience authentic international foods from different countries.

But 27 per cent find it hard to get enough time off work, while 17 per cent don’t have anyone to go with.

The biggest problem however, shared by 54 per cent, is finding the spare money during the cost-of-living crisis and this rises to almost two thirds (62 per cent) for Gen Zs.

Jennifer Lee, head of Global Food Business Unit, Daesang at Jongga, said: “When you see the data and globetrotting nature of the nation’s tastebuds, it is impressive.

“Unfortunately for many, the current financial climate means it can be tricky to jet away and try as many international cuisines as they’d like.

“Fortunately for them, many UK supermarkets – not to mention specialist shops – sell ingredients that in the past you’d have had to travel thousands of miles to find.”

The research found more than one in five adults (21 per cent) would want to try Kimchi, a traditional Korean fermented food – or try it again if they’ve already had a go.

(Getty Images)

And Gen Z are most likely to eat it – with 29 per cent tucking in at least once every two weeks.

Exactly a third would travel to another country to experience more authentic international cuisine – most true of Gen Z and Millennials.

Around four in 10 (38 per cent) admit to being impressed when they find authentic international food in the UK.

And a quarter (25 per cent) prefer other cuisines to traditional English foods like a roast dinner or fish and chips, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When people go abroad, the number one thing they love doing is taking a tour of the local areas (47 per cent) – followed by eating in local-recommended restaurants (45 per cent).

Just over four in 10 (41 per cent) like finding hidden spots such as lakes, fields or beaches, and 36 per cent enjoy sampling local wines or beers.

Knowing travel may be off the agenda for many Brits, Jongga is bringing a slice of Seoul to the UK, with a free, three-week pop-up, launching on Saturday 16 September in Covent Garden, London

Jennifer Lee added: “Trying new foods is one of the most exciting parts about being away, and a key driver for travel.

“It’s fun to be able to tell people that you’ve eaten something they may have never even heard of, let alone tried in the past.

“Seoul’s food and flavours attract many to the city every year, and it was interesting to note that almost a quarter of the UK population wanted to try Kimchi or try it again if they’ve already sampled it.

“It’s all about being adventurous – if you’re not sure, just close your eyes, hold your breath and give it a try – you might find a new favourite.”

Top 20 cuisines Brits want to try:

1. Filipino

2. Brazilian

3. Vietnamese

4. Sri Lankan

5. Scandinavian

6. Caribbean

7. South Korean

8. African

9. Malaysian

10. Israeli

11. Lebanese

12. Australian

13. Polish

14. Ukraine

15. Moroccan

16. Turkish

17. Russian

18. Japanese

19. German

20. Thai

Top 20 favourite international cuisines:

1. Italian

2. Chinese

3. Indian

4. Mexican

5. Spanish

6. Greek

7. American

8. Thai

9. French

10. Japanese

11. Turkish

12. Caribbean

13. Moroccan

14. German

15. Vietnamese

16. Lebanese

17. Malaysian

18. South Korean

19. African

20. Brazilian