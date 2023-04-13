How to make a frittata with whatever you’ve got in the fridge

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Perfect for a brunch or as a main meal, this frittata is quick and easy to prepare.

“I’ve absolutely loaded it with vegetables and it should come out beautifully tender, but still firm enough to slice,” says Tess Daly. “I’ve suggested my favourite veg, but you can ring the changes. It’s a good way to use up any odds and ends in the fridge. You can also use a creamy goat’s cheese instead of feta, if you prefer.”

Fill-me-up funky frittata

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 40 mins

Ingredients:

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 red pepper, diced

1 green pepper (or another red pepper), diced

2 red onions, cut into wedges

1 courgette, diced

2 tbsp olive oil

15g butter

1 red chilli, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ tsp ground turmeric

A few sprigs of soft herbs (basil, coriander, mint, tarragon, anything you like), shredded

75g frozen peas, defrosted

6 eggs, well beaten

200g feta, cubed

Salt and black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 200C/gas 6. Put the sweet potato, peppers, onion and courgette in a roasting tin and drizzle over half the oil. Season with salt and pepper, then cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and check the vegetables are tender, then continue to cook, uncovered, for a further 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil and butter in a large non-stick frying pan or well-seasoned skillet. Add the chilli and garlic and sauté for two to three minutes, just to take away the harsh raw flavour from the garlic. Stir in the turmeric.

3. Add the roast vegetables, the herbs and the peas, and stir to coat in the oil. Season the eggs with salt and pepper, then pour this around the vegetables. Top with the cheese.

4. Preheat your grill to medium-high. Cook the frittata over a high heat until you can see the underside has set and browned, then transfer to the grill and continue to cook until the eggs are set and have puffed up slightly. The cheese will be soft and creamy.

5. Leave to stand for a few minutes, then carefully cut into wedges. Good hot or cold.

Recipe from ‘4 Steps To A Healthier, Happier You’ by Tess Daly (published by Bantam, £18.99).