With the G7 Summit well underway in Cornwall, some discerning Cornish pasty sellers are capitalising on the event by naming their bakes after the world leaders attending the summit.

The arrival of leaders from the seven richest nations, including US president Joe Biden, Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron, has sparked a flurry of activity at Carbis Bay in St Ives.

The BBC’s political editor, Martyn Oates, posted a photo of Cornish pasties on sale in the seaside town, which have been named after the leaders.

The pasties are called ‘Biden’s Big-Un’, ‘Merkel’s Minted Lamb’, ‘Macron’s Mixed Veg’, and ‘Boris’ Stilton’.

It is unclear where the pasties are being sold. Social media users commented to make more name suggestions, such as “Justin True-Dough” for Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

According to Cornwall Live, Pengenna Pasties is also selling G7-themed baked goods, which they say are suitable for “supporters, protesters, visitors, locals, vegans, meat lovers, everyone!”.

Pengenna Pasties recommended customers try their “Greatest 7 – as voted by you”, which included a traditional steak pasty, sausage roll, Cornish cream tea, cheese straw, vegan pasty, chocolate chip and clotted cream cookie and gingerbread man.

Residents and holidaymakers in St Ives have been warned to expect travel disruption as the summit continues in the town.

The event has also drawn a large number of climate protesters, who are calling on the G7 leaders to take more action to combat the climate crisis.

Another type of pasty has been seen around St Ives, as Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters created knitted pasties with climate warnings on them.

One carries the message: “Earth’s crust is burning”, while another declares: “Almost pasty the point of no return.”

Neil Scott, co-ordinator of the action and a St Ives resident, told The Independent: “There will be plenty of people from the area out protesting and marching because Cornwall is right on the front line of the UK’s climate crisis. People here know how important this is.

“But we also wanted to do something a bit more subtle. We’re calling it pastivism.”