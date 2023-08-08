Welsh farmer hunting grey squirrels to serve as burgers in pop-up restaurant

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gareth Wyn Jones, star of BBC series The Family Farm, has launched a search for a butcher who will help him hunt and prepare grey squirrels to be used in burgers.

The farmer, 56, plans to serve up the invasive squirrel as part of the menu at his pop-up restaurant in the forthcoming Welsh Game Fair at the Faenol Estate, near Bangor, in September.

Jones launched an appeal to help him source grey squirrels and is encouraging visitors to the fair to think of the non-native rodent as “any other wild food” when they tuck into his burgers.

The pop-up will mark Jones’ first time running a restaurant. The farmer, who farms near Llanfairfechan in the foothills of the Carneddau Range, said: “Grey squirrels are not native to this country. They were introduced from America and they have led to the decline of our own red squirrel population.

“Squirrel meat is like any other wild food, eating them is like foraging for anything else. We have to remember they are a pest. On the farm if I have too many rats, crows or whatever, I have to deal with them.”

He added: “What’s the difference with squirrels? Their meat is a by-product so why waste it? It’s a fantastic wild food.

“All I need now is an alternative butcher to supply the grey squirrels and it’ll be ready, steady, cook.”

Grey squirrels from North America were introduced in the UK in the 1800s and are a major threat to native red squirrel populations.

They outcompete the red squirrels for food and space, as they are prolific breeders. Grey squirrels also carry a virus called squirrelpox, which they are actually immune to, but can spread the disease to red squirrels, therefore decimating the local populations.

The UK’s native red squirrels (left) are threatened by invasive grey squirrels (iStock)

The Woodland Trust describes the introduction of grey squirrels in the UK as having had a “disastrous impact” on red squirrels, which are the UK’s only native squirrel species.

Red squirrels are a legally protected species. It is illegal to intentionally kill, injure or disturb them.

Jones, who has more than a million followers across his social media channels combined, said the best way to “change things” is to eat “food that’s been produced here”, including game like grey squirrel.

James Gower, chief executive of Stable Events, the organiser of the Welsh Game Fair, said: “Our aim is to celebrate everything that is best about the countryside and rural pursuits, including the wider benefits of conservation and field sports.

“The pop up restaurant will provide a real showcase for the finest fare the countryside has to offer,” he added. “I can’t think of a better mine host than Gareth Wyn Jones who is passionate about promoting proper local produce – and has great likeability.

“The idea of putting squirrel burgers on the menu is inspired because it means we can find a good use for a real rural pest and tantalise people’s tastebuds at the same time.”