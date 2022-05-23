Several weeks ago at a restaurant, I ordered what seemed like a simple salad and was utterly charmed by its presentation. I had never seen it before: entire halved heads of Little Gem lettuce presented like boats on the plate, piled so neatly with thick, creamy dressing and chopped vegetables that I was tempted to pick them up and eat them out of hand.

A week or so later, a similar plate of tidy lettuce boats came to my table at another restaurant. Two encounters might not officially qualify as a trend, but I’d put my money on their star rising. Either way I can’t lose, because popular or not, they are a deliciously different way to eat fresh vegetables – uncomplicated, crisp and creamy – like a modern reboot of an iceberg wedge salad.

For this version, you can use either Little Gem lettuce or large heads of endive – both have the firm, tightly packed leaves that make the presentation work. Each head is halved lengthwise, then made to stand on its uncut side with a little slice into it, if needed. The boats are smeared generously with a creamy yoghurt-based lemon-and-feta-laced dressing, then showered simply and brightly with chopped radishes, spring onion and lemon zest. If you wanted to go a step further, dill, parsley or mint would be a nice addition, too.

There are so many ways you could run with the concept, depending on the season and what you have on hand, changing the dressing to blue cheese or ranch, etc. For the summer, I am envisioning a topping of chopped tomato, cucumber and basil. With all of the creative possibilities, the lettuce boat salad seems destined to go viral.

Gem lettuce boats with feta, radish and spring onion

Total time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 heads Little Gem lettuce (450g total) or 4 large heads endive (680g total)

80g plain Greek yoghurt (low-fat or whole)

40g crumbled feta cheese

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

2 medium radishes, finely diced

2 medium spring onions, trimmed and thinly sliced on the bias

1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

Trim any bruised outer leaves off the lettuce or endive, and trim the very bottom of the core. Halve each head of lettuce or endive lengthwise. Cut a little wedge off the back of each half, if needed, so it sits flat with the cut side up.

In a small bowl, stir together the yoghurt, feta, mayonnaise and lemon juice. Spread 1 heaping tbsp of the yoghurt-feta mixture onto each lettuce or endive half. Then top each with a quarter of each of the radishes and spring onions, a sprinkle of lemon zest and a twist of the pepper mill, and serve.

Nutrition information per serving (2 lettuce/endive boats and about 2 tbsps filling, using low-fat Greek yoghurt) | Calories: 102; total fat: 8g; saturated fat: 2g; cholesterol: 15mg; sodium: 186mg; carbohydrates: 5g; dietary fibre: 2g; sugar: 2g; protein: 4g.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

