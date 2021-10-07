Gemma Collins has corrected reports that she spent £700 on a steak at Salt Bae’s London restaurant, when in fact, she spent £1,450 on a gold-wrapped tomahawk steak.

The TV personality admitted she “went a bit over the top” at Nusr-et in Knightsbridge, adding that she felt “sick” the next morning when she thought about the bill.

Collins, 40, and her boyfriend Rami Hawash, 45, went to the Internet sensation’s restaurant in September and shared videos on her Instagram account showing Salt Bae serving and slicing the Golden Giant Tomahawk which was swathed in 24-carat gold leaf.

Speaking on The Gemma Collins Podcast she said: “I have to give the ambience of the restaurant, the experience of the restaurant, a 10 out of 10.

“The bill was another situation. I was in utter shock. But you know what, you have to weigh these things up, and the press reported that my steak cost £700, if only they knew. I wish it cost £700. It actually cost £1,450.”

Collins continued: “The only way I can justify it was that I haven’t been on holiday this year, I went on a staycation, so we sort of had maybe all our holidays in one that evening.

“It was kind of something I’ve never done before, I would never spend that money, but listen, we had an amazing time.

“Yes, we had 24 carat gold steak… and then my friend, I tell her the next day because I feel so bad, then I told my mum, she was like: ‘The poor cow, don’t do that again.’

“I felt a bit sick. It was an amazing experience, I would have paid that to meet him anyway because I love him, and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The former TOWIE star faced criticism after her night at Nusr-et as fans were unimpressed by the decadence of the meal.

One follower commented under her Instagram post: “What a family could do with £700 in these times!”

Another described the evening as “obscene”, while others pointed out Collins’ pledge to go vegan in 2020.

Collins said later in her podcast: “I started to feel really bad the next day because oh my gosh, there’s people starving in the world.

“I just started feeling really bad about it all. I told all my friends and family that we won’t be eating out for a long time, not at those prices.”