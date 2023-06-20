Missing Glastonbury? Here’s how to have a festival feast at home

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With Glastonbury kicking off today, it’s safe to say that festival season is officially in full swing.

Didn’t manage to get tickets this year? Not to worry! From food to tunes, here’s everything you need to recreate the ultimate Glasto experience at home…

Dress to impress

It’s time to whip out the flower crowns and get decked out in your best festival gear – just because you’re at home, doesn’t mean you can’t dress to impress. Think fancy dress, glitter, fringing… anything goes! If you’re looking for inspo, try searching “Glastonbury festival fashion” on Pinterest and scroll until your heart’s content.

Crank the tunes up

What’s a festival without music? If you have a projector, you could get out in the garden and stream the official Glasto set, or simply pop the Spotify Glastonbury 2023 playlist on and have a boogie. Even better, if you have musically gifted friends in your group, get them to get their instruments out and put on a headline show of their own.

Enjoy a festival feast

Of course, music is important, but food is also an essential part of the festival vibe. Get inspired by Glastonbury’s food stalls with these recipes…

Halloumi, chip and tzatziki pitta with salad

If you’re missing out on firm festival favourite gyros, give these pittas a whirl (Gousto)

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 garlic clove

1 tsp dried oregano

2 wholemeal pittas

1 midi cucumber

50g baby leaf salad

200g halloumi

2 white potatoes

80g natural yoghurt

15ml white wine vinegar

5g mint

1 red onion

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C (fan)/gas 7. Boil half a kettle. Peel and finely slice the red onion. Add the sliced red onion to a bowl, cover with boiled water and set aside for later.

2. Cut the potatoes (skins on) into thin chips, then add them to a baking tray with the dried oregano, a drizzle of vegetable oil and a pinch of salt. Give everything a good mix up and put the tray in the oven for 25-30 min or until crisp. Meanwhile, peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic.

3. Strip the mint leaves from their stems and chop them roughly, discard the stems. Grate half the cucumber and slice the rest into batons. Add the chopped garlic, chopped mint and grated cucumber to a bowl with the natural yoghurt and mix it all together – this is your tzatziki.

4. Drain the sliced red onion in a sieve and rinse under cold water. Return to the bowl and add the white wine vinegar with a generous pinch of sugar. Stir to combine and set aside to pickle – these are your quick-pickled onions.

5. Slice the halloumi widthways into 4 equal-sized strips. Then slice each strip in half so you are left with 8 halloumi sticks. Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with a drizzle of olive oil over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the halloumi sticks and cook for 2-3 min on each side or until golden.

6. Once the chips are almost done, add the pittas to the tray. Return the tray to the oven and cook for 2-3 min or until warmed through.

7. Wash the baby leaf salad, then pat it dry with kitchen paper. Fill the warmed pittas with the chips, golden halloumi sticks, cucumber batons and a handful of baby leaf salad. Top with the tzatziki and quick-pickled onions then wrap in the tin foil to hold it all together – these are your halloumi, chip and tzatziki pittas. Serve the halloumi, chip & tzatziki pittas with any remaining tzatziki and baby leaf salad to the side.

Fluffy bao buns

No more lining up at the bao bun stall (Gousto)

Makes: 12

Ingredients:

7g fast-action yeast

2 tbsp caster sugar

340g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

Bamboo steamer or bain-marie

Method:

1. Combine the yeast and sugar in a bowl with 150ml of warm water. Mix and set aside for 10-15 mins. Sift in the flour, baking powder, bicarb and a pinch of salt, then combine to form a dough ball.

2. Knead onto a floured surface for 5 minutes, until the dough is perfectly smooth. Place it in a greased bowl, cover with a towel and leave to rise in a warm place for 1 hour.

3. Place twelve 1-cm squares of baking paper on a large baking tray. Roll your dough until it’s ½cm thick and cut out twelve circles with a 7cm round cookie cutter.

4. Place each circle on a square of paper and brush with veg oil (so they don’t stick when folded). Fold each one in half, cover the tray with cling film and leave in a warm place for another hour to puff up.

5. Once risen, steam in batches for 9-11 minutes until cooked through. Add your chosen filling and serve warm.

DIY double cheeseburger

Dreaming of a yummy burger? Look no further (Gousto)

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 sesame seed buns

400g minced beef

1 tsp vegetable oil

4 slices of cheese

¼ iceberg lettuce (finely shredded)

2 gherkins (sliced)

½ white onion (finely diced)

For the burger sauce:

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp ketchup

2 tsp yellow Mustard

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp pickle juice

½ tsp cayenne pepper

Method:

1. Generously season your beef mince with salt and pepper in a bowl and mix until sticky to the touch. Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions, shape them into patties, and pop them into the fridge on a parchment-lined tray.

2. Whip up your burger sauce by combining all your ingredients in a bowl and giving it a good mix.

3. Slice the burger buns into 3 and toast them in a dry frying pan until golden brown.

4. Heat a frying pan on medium heat with a splash of vegetable oil and fry your patties for 5-7 minutes. Top tip: use a spatula or burger weight to keep your patties flat while cooking.

5. Add a slice of cheese to each patty and turn off the heat when the cheese starts to melt.

6. Build your Gousto Burgers with shredded lettuce, a cheesy patty and a layer of sliced gherkin, diced onions and burger sauce. Pop in the middle of your burger bun and repeat.

Don’t forget the bar

Enjoy some delicious summery cocktails with these recipes.

Mojito

Minty, zingy and super refreshing on a warm, sunny day (Gousto)

Ingredients:

Juice of 1 lime

1 tsp sugar

Small handful of mint leaves, plus more to serve

60ml white rum

Soda water, to taste

Method:

1. Slap your mint leaves between your palms once, then add them to a small jug.

2. Gently muddle the lime juice, sugar and mint leaves in a small jug, crushing the mint as you go. The end of a rolling pin works well for this.

3. Pour into a tall glass and add a handful of ice.

4. Pour in your rum and give it another stir with a spoon.

5. Top up with soda water, garnish with mint and serve.

Bellini

Keep it classy with a bellini (Gousto)

Ingredients:

500 ml peach purée or peach nectar

1 bottle of prosecco

Method:

1. Fill your glasses with 1/3 peach purée.

2. Top them off prosecco, and serve.

Gousto offers over 250 recipes from expert chefs to choose from each month, from £2.99 per portion. Visit gousto.co.uk for more information.