Miso-orange glaze gives carrots the chance to shine

Carrots are so much more intriguing than they usually get credit for. They have both a savoury quality, which hints of the earth they come from, and enough sweetness to be dessert-worthy (hello, carrot cake).

Raw, they handily keep their crunch in lunchboxes and picnic salads, but they also yield beautifully to heat, transforming with cooking to melt-in-your-mouth softness. Nutritionally, carrots are a wonder, too, bursting with the antioxidant beta-carotene (which imparts their yellow-orange colour,) plus fiber, potassium and vitamin C.

This recipe gives the vegetable a chance to shine, literally, with a glossy, lip-smacking glaze that plays up on all its assets. The carrots, which are sliced on the bias for extra flair, are first simmered in a brightening splash of orange juice until they are just tender. Then, in the same pan, they are coated with a touch of maple syrup to coax out their sweetness, a dollop of miso paste to bring out their savoury side, and a hit of orange zest for fruity contrast.

Once the carrots are tender and shimmering with all that flavour, they are sprinkled with a nutty crunch of toasted sesame seeds, making for a quick side dish that lets you enjoy the full splendor of the stalwart vegetable.

Miso-orange glazed carrots

Time: 25 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 tbsp white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds or a mix

1 tbsp unsalted butter or neutral oil

570g carrots (8 medium), peeled and cut on the bias 6mm thick

60ml juice and ¼ tsp finely grated zest from 1 large orange, divided

1 tbsp shiro miso (white miso)

1 tbsp maple syrup

⅛ tsp fine salt

⅛ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Where to buy: Miso can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, health food stores or Asian markets.

Method:

In a 25cm dry frying pan over medium heat, toast the sesame seeds, stirring frequently, until golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a small dish.

Return the pan to medium heat and add the butter or oil (if using the butter, let it melt first). Add the carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Add the orange juice and bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low, cover and cook, until the carrots are firm-tender, 5 to 6 minutes.

Stir the miso, maple syrup, orange zest, salt and pepper into the orange juice until they form a sauce. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook, uncovered, stirring frequently, until the carrots are tender and glazed and the sauce thickens, 3 to 4 minutes. Toss in the sesame seeds to combine, then remove from the heat and serve.

How to store: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition information per serving | calories: 124; total fat: 4g; saturated fat: 2g; cholesterol: 8mg; sodium: 289mg; total carbohydrates: 20g; dietary fibre: 5g; sugar: 12g; protein: 2g.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

© The Washington Post