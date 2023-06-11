Google Doodle reignites age-old British debate about scones

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google celebrated British scones on Saturday (10 June) with an adorable Google Doodle that nods to the age-old debate around jam and cream.

The illustration features two anthropomorphic scones eyeing each other suspiciously. On top of the scone on the left is a layer of cream, then jam; while the scone on the right has jam first, then cream.

The Doodle is a playful reference to one of Britons’ favourite things to debate over – in which order should one put jam and cream on their scones?

Cream tea has been a part of the UK’s culinary traditions since the 11th century, but there is a big difference in opinion between people living in Devon and those living in Cornwall.

In Devon, clotted cream is typically spread first followed by jam whilst the Cornish tradition is to spread jam first, and then the cream.

On Twitter, many keen-eyed Britons have noticed the Google Doodle reference, much to their delight.

“They’ve been very diplomatic in depicting it the proper way and misguided way,” one person wrote, adding a winking emoji.

Another said: “Looks like today’s Google Doodle is trying to stir up trouble big time.”

A third added: “Today’s Google Doodle is not going to go down well in Devon and Cornwall.”

Others highlighted yet another scone-related conundrum unique to the UK, which is how to pronounce the word “scone”.

Some parts of the UK pronounce it rhyming with “gone”, while others say it should rhyme with “cone”.

One person said it should be pronounced “sc-on” because “once you’ve had it… it’s gone”.

Another said they use both pronunciations but added: “If I want to sound posh I go for ‘s-cone’.”

In 2018, it emerged that the late Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed her cream tea by having jam spread on her scones first, followed by cream.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady tweeted: “Jam first at Buckingham Palace garden parties!

“The Queen always had homemade Balmoral jam first, with clotted cream on top at Buckingham Palace garden parties in the royal tea tent and all royal tea parties.”