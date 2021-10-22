Gordon Ramsay’s 10-minute doughnuts are an incredible homemade snack
There’s no waiting around in this recipe, says Ella Walker
As these mini doughnuts are made without yeast, there is no waiting around for the dough to rise; instead, there’s just 10 minutes between you and an incredible homemade snack,” says chef Gordon Ramsay.
“Thanks to the ricotta, the doughnuts are golden and crunchy on the outside but light and pillowy inside, and amazing when dipped in chocolate sauce. You don’t have to add the chilli, but it adds a warmth to the chocolate that really works.”
Mini cinnamon doughnuts with chilli chocolate dipping sauce
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
Vegetable oil for deep frying
250g (1 cup) ricotta cheese
2 eggs
60g (scant 3 tbsp) caster (superfine) sugar, plus 2-3 tbsp for dusting
125g (½ cup) plain (all-purpose) flour
2 tsp baking powder
Few drops of vanilla extract
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Zest of 1 orange
For the chilli chocolate dipping sauce:
50g (2oz) dark chocolate
30g (¼ stick) butter
100ml (scant ½ cup) double (heavy) cream
100g (1 cup + 2 tsp) caster (superfine) sugar
2 tbsp honey
2 tsp chipotle paste
½ tsp sea salt
Method:
1. Pour a 6-8cm (2½-3½ inch) depth of vegetable oil into a wide saucepan and place over a medium–high heat until it reaches 180C/350F.
2. Put the ricotta into a food mixer or bowl and add the eggs, caster sugar, flour, baking powder and vanilla extract. Beat until everything is combined.
3. Using two clean tablespoons, form the dough into eight walnut-sized balls.
4. Now make the dipping sauce: break the chocolate into small pieces and put into a small saucepan. Add the remaining sauce ingredients, then place over a low–medium heat and allow everything to melt, stirring regularly. Do not let it get too hot or the sauce will split.
5. When the oil is up to temperature, add half the dough balls to the pan and cook for two to three minutes, turning occasionally, until golden brown all over. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper (paper towel). Cook the remaining balls in the same way.
6. Meanwhile, put the dusting sugar and cinnamon into a large bowl and mix together. Add the doughnuts and toss to coat.
7. Transfer them to a serving dish, grate over the orange zest and serve with the warm chocolate sauce.
Recipe extracted from ‘Ramsay In 10’ by Gordon Ramsay (published by Hodder & Stoughton, £25; photography by Jamie Orlando-Smith), available 14 October.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies