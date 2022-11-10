Gordon Ramsay is charging £400 per person for his New Year’s Eve menu

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dining at a Michelin star restaurant is rarely an affordable affair, but Gordon Ramsay’s festive menu for New Year’s Eve might come as a shock to many.

The celebrity chef’s flagship restaurant in London has released its sample menu to help customers ring in the new year, featuring dishes such as duck tea, Orkney scallops, Dover sole cardinal, and Brie de Meaux with black truffle honey.

Each person who orders the menu can expect to pay £400, not including drinks. A wine pairing will set diners back an additional £275.

The £400 menu can be found at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay at Royal Hospital Road, which holds three Michelin stars. The restaurant’s website does not have a Christmas sample menu, but Ramsay teased customers with a clip of his festive feast on social media.

The New Year’s Eve menu at the Kitchen Nightmares star’s other restaurants are slightly less expensive.

Petrus at Gordon Ramsay’s £300 menu will serve smoked eel, roasted foie gras, scallops from the Isle of Skye, Dover sole and roasted Anjouo pigeon, while Restaurant 1890’s £375 menu includes Iberico ham, gnus with black truffle and four-year-old Parmesan, turbot with champagne and caviar, and fallow deer.

The chef’s restaurants Christmas menus are slightly more affordable. At The River Restaurant, the £275 Christmas Day menu includes oysters, smoked salmon, scallops, a selection between Cornish turbot, roast turkey or beef wellington, cheese, and a choice between two desserts.

On its booking website, the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants group says: “With a magnificent selection of dishes to choose from, including Smoked Salmon and Crab Roulade, Roast Norfolk Bronze Turkey with all the trimmings, and Christmas Pudding with Brandy Custard, join us this winter for a season of quality feasting in spectacular settings.”

Ramsay, whose flagship restaurant was previously rated the third most expensive in the world, has come under fire before for charging high prices.

Last October, he was criticised on social media after it emerged that The River Restaurant at Londond’s Savoy hotel charged £31.50 for a portion of fish and chips.

Some diners said it was a “rip-off” because of the size of the portion, with one person commenting: “I’d much rather spend $15 on a whole meal rather than like $120 on a plate with three ounces of food on it.”

In 2020, it emerged that he was selling a burger at the London location of his Gordon Ramsay Burger restaurants for £80.