Most of us love the ultimate American export, a peanut butter and jam (or jelly, if you must) sandwich, but how about in a burger? The thought of a cream tea burger would probably make a stiff upper lip or two tremble.

But when it comes to flavour, lockdown has seen us all get a bit more experimental.

According to research from recipe box delivery service Gousto, over half of us are trying unfamiliar dinners at home, 38 per cent of us will opt for something outlandish when eating out, and over a third credit lockdown boredom for their newfound food bravery.

Playing to the nation’s new bolder palate, Gousto has launched a new rang of burgers that flip traditional flavour combinations on their heads. They’re kicking off with the aforementioned PB&J, courtesy of ManiLife, and cream team a la Rodda’s Clotted Cream.

There’ll be a new burger on the menu every week for five weeks, and some upcoming quirky combos include an upgrade on the classic beef burger with Henderson’s Relish and Hellman's, and a hot and sweet chicken burger with controversial condiment, Marmite.

Whether you love it or hate it, there’ll also veggie and vegan versions, so everyone can dive in.

We tried the below recipes this week, and trust us, not all is as it seems...

The ManiLife PB&J Beef Burger

The true American dream? (Gousto)

Kitchen rebels, get ready to smother ManiLife peanut butter and chilli jam all over this outrageous burger. Serve with smoky wedges on the side for the true American dream.

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

1 shallot

​1 little gem lettuce

​40g cheddar cheese

​25g chilli jam

​2 tsp smoked paprika

​15ml red wine vinegar

​250g British beef mince

26g smooth peanut butter

​2 butter brioche buns

​3 white potatoes

​30ml mayonnaise

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Cut the potatoes into wedges.

2. Add the potato wedges to a baking tray with a generous drizzle of vegetable oil, a pinch of salt and pepper and the smoked paprika then give everything a good mix up. Put the tray in the oven and cook for 25-30 min or until the wedges are golden and crispy – these are your smoky wedges.

3. While the wedges are in the oven, peel and finely slice the shallot into rings. Add the sliced shallot to a bowl with the red wine vinegar and a pinch of sugar and salt. Set aside to pickle – these are your pickled shallots.

4. Season the beef mince with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Massage the meat with clean hands for 1 min (this helps them to hold their shape while cooking). Divide the mince into 2, shape them into patties and refrigerate until later.

5. Wash the little gem lettuce, separate the leaves and set aside for serving. Grate the cheddar cheese.

6. Heat a large, dry, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) over a medium heat. Slice the brioche buns in half. Once hot, add the brioche halves to the pan, cut-side down, and cook for 3-4 min or until golden. Once golden, transfer to a plate and set aside for later.

7. Return the pan to a high heat. Add the beef patties and cook for 5-6 min on one side, or until browned. Once browned, flip the patties and top with the grated cheddar cheese. Cover loosely with a lid (or some tin foil!) and cook for 2-3 min further or until the cheese has melted and the patties are cooked through.

8. Drain the pickled shallots. Spread each brioche base with the mayo and each brioche lid with the chilli jam. Build your burger by topping the base with the pickled shallots, lettuce leaves, a cheesy patty, some peanut butter and finish with the lid. Serve with the smoky wedges to the side.

The Rodda’s cream tea beef burger

Indulgent, or insane? (Gousto)

Give a conventional cream tea a shake up with this indulgent burger. Swap the strawberry for a homemade sweet and savoury tomato jam and spoon over clotted cream for little taste of the south west!

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

1 tomato

​1 little gem lettuce

1 pot of Cornish clotted cream (40g)

​½ tsp dried chilli flakes

15ml red wine vinegar

250g British beef mince

2 butter brioche buns

​16g tomato paste sachet

3 white potatoes

​11g beef stock

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Slice the potatoes (skins on) into thin discs.

2. Add the potato discs to a baking paper-lined baking tray. Add a generous drizzle of vegetable oil and a pinch of salt and pepper and give everything a good mix up. Spread the potato discs into a single layer and put the tray in the oven for 20-25 min or until golden and crispy – these are your salt and pepper slices.

3. Meanwhile, cut 2 slices from the tomato and set these aside for later. Chop the remaining tomato finely.

4. Heat a pot over a medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Once hot, add the chopped tomato with a pinch of salt and cook for 3-4 min or until starting to break down. Once the tomato has started to break down, add the tomato paste, red wine vinegar, chilli flakes (can’t handle the heat? Go easy!), 2 tablespoons sugar and a generous pinch of salt. Cook for 10-15 min, stirring frequently, or until thickened to a jam-like consistency – this is your warming tomato jam.

5. Once the jam is done, transfer it to a bowl and leave to cool slightly.

Tip: The jam will thicken whilst it cools!

Meanwhile, add the beef stock mix to the beef mince. Massage the meat with clean hands for 1 min (this helps them to hold their shape whilst cooking). Divide the mince into 2, shape them into patties and put them in the fridge until later.

6. Wash then separate the little gem lettuce leaves. Slice the brioche buns in half. Heat a large, dry, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) over a medium heat. Once hot, add the brioche buns, cut-side down, and cook for 3-4 min or until lightly toasted. Once done, set aside until serving.

7. Return the pan to a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the beef patties and cook them for 5-6 min on each side or until they’re cooked through.

8. Build your burger by topping the base with the lettuce leaves, sliced tomato and a beef patty. Spoon over the warming tomato jam and the clotted cream (in whichever order you like!) and then top with the lid. Serve with the salt & pepper slices to the side.

