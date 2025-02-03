Supermarkets want us to stop looking at grapes as just red, green and black

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK supermarket is experimenting with a new way to sell grapes, categorising them by flavour and texture rather than just colour.

Tesco said it recognises that while shoppers typically choose between red, green, or black grapes, hundreds of varieties exist, each with unique characteristics. The trial, taking place in 220 stores, introduces three new labels: “tropical flavour,” “candy flavour,” and “crunchy.”

This approach mirrors how other fruits, like apples, are sold, with varieties such as Gala and Braeburn clearly labelled. Tesco also points to the wine industry, where flavour profiles and grape types are key selling points, as further justification for this innovative labelling. The new categories are being offered alongside the existing range of table grapes.

Initial feedback suggests that “crunchy” is the most popular characteristic among UK shoppers, followed by “tropical flavour,” and then “candy flavour.” Tesco aims to use the trial’s findings to better understand customer preferences and potentially expand the range of labelled grapes in the future.

open image in gallery Tesco is trialling the sale of grapes labelled with their flavour or texture as it aims to better understand what customers prefer. (Tesco/ PA)

Tesco fruit technical manager James Cackett said: “If you ask anyone how many grape varieties there are, most people are likely to tell you three – red, green and black.

“And that was pretty much the case until the turn of the century when fruit breeders began looking at how to naturally improve flavour, crunchiness and sweetness, which is a wholly natural process, to deliver better quality grapes all round.

“Now with the advance in breeding technology we have the possibility to draw from many hundreds of new grape varieties which will allow us to deliver exactly what our customers want, and that’s the reason why we have set up these trials.”

He said that they will “allow us to better gauge and understand the attributes our shoppers prefer”.

open image in gallery A grape supplier said the trial 'reflects the strengths of our breeding programmes'. (Andrew Matthews/ PA) ( PA Archive )

The trial is being carried out together with Tesco suppliers AMT Fresh, a Peterborough-based global fruit importer, and leading global fruit developers Bloom Fresh.

Rachel Botha, head of commercial at AMT Fresh, said: “This project, which we are implementing with Tesco through the Jaffa brand, is the most far-reaching research ever undertaken in the UK to understand British consumers’ table grape-eating preferences, redefining the way they are segmented and marketed.

“We are working with the world’s foremost fruit breeding companies to supply the grapes that British shoppers want to consistently see on supermarket shelves.

“Thanks to advances in technology we now have the ability to do just that.”

She said that the trial “reflects the strengths of our breeding programmes, the commitment of growers eager to explore new possibilities, and Tesco’s openness to pioneering shopper-focused initiatives”.