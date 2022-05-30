This pub chain is giving away free pints today for the platinum jubilee

One of the UK’s biggest pub chains is offering free pints of its IPA beer to kick off the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

On Monday 30 May only, Greene King staff will be pulling pints across most of its 408 sites free of charge for anyone who uses the secret code word “1952” at the bar.

The pub chain had previously announced that it would sell pints at 6p, which is the same price an average pint cost during the Queen’s 1952 coronation.

In an update posted to its website, Greene King said its visitors can only claim a maximum of one free pint, so don’t forget your wallet.

We recommend checking if your local Greene King pub is participating in the offer here.

The news follows an announcement by the government confirming that pub opening times will be extended in England and Wales over the four-day bank holiday Jubilee weekend.

This extension will see hours lengthened from 11pm to 1am on Thursday 2 June, Friday 3 June and Saturday 4 June. Normal hours will resume on Sunday 5 June.

In Scotland, only pubs and bars in Glasgow will be permitted to pour drinks later than usual, with all licensed premises, with the exception of off-sales and casinos, being granted an additional hours’ opening time.

To date, Northern Ireland has not said it will extend opening hours over the Jubilee weekend.

In a statement, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “For 70 years her majesty the Queen has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness and resolve.

“The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic national occasion, which will see families, friends and communities across the country come together to celebrate this unprecedented landmark in a remarkable reign.

“Over the extended bank holiday weekend, we will be able to raise a glass to toast her majesty’s incredible service to our country, while also providing a boost to the hospitality industry after a challenging couple of years.”