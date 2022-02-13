Greggs launches its biggest ever café with space for 130 people in Birmingham

Greggs has launched its largest cafe yet with space for 130 people.

The new spot, named Tasty by Greggs, is located in the Birmingham Bullring flagship branch of Primark and comes as part of a collaboration with the retailer.

Visitors will be able to purchase their favourite bakes from the chain cafe while also visiting various areas where they can create content for their social media platforms.

The cafe features an “Instagram Area”, for example, where people can perch on a doughnut-shaped swing and take selfies.

Additionally, Primark will be releasing a limited edition 11-piece clothing range in collaboration with Greggs that features the cafe’s logo and branding.

Raymond Reynolds, Business Development Director at Greggs said: “Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it’s great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK - so that fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves.

“We’ve got some great pieces that we can’t wait to share. “Our ‘Tasty by Greggs’ café will be the first of its kind, and will offer an exciting Greggs experience, underpinned by the great products and service that’s already delivered across all of our shops.”

Tim Kelly, Director of New Business Development at Primark added: “We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can’t find anywhere else, with brands we know they love.

“We’re thrilled to have teamed up with Greggs to bring the Tasty Café to our Birmingham store and give fans of the brand the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition clothing range.”