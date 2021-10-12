Greggs to open new drive-thru bakeries around the UK

Greggs has revealed that it is opening a series of new drive-thru spots in the UK following the launch of its first-ever one in 2017.

Earlier this year, the bakery chain launched new drive-thrus in Wales and Cumbria, and it’s been reported that the new locations will be near Bradford and Stoke-on-Trent.

The Greggs drive-thru in Bradford is set to replace the Cross Keys pub, which is currently vacant.

Yorkshire Live reports that 5apphire Ltd submitted an application to clear the site and replace it with a Greggs drive-thru in July this year.

The application stated that the pub had shut “long before the pandemic” and that there was “no realistic prospect” that it would reopen soon.

Planning officers told the publication: “The demolition of the stone built public house is unfortunate however the building is not statutorily protected i.e. it is not a listed building or within a conservation area and so if a building of a good design is proposed it is not considered to be reasonably to insist on its retention.

“There is also considered to be an adequate level of parking provision and sufficient space within the site for cars to queue within the site to make use of the drive-through.”

Meanwhile, the Stoke-on-Trent site is set to open at Springfield Retail Park in Trent Vale.

The first Greggs drive-thru opened in 2017 in Manchester and fans of the chain are already taking to social media to express their excitement at the prospect of more sites.

There are also now operational drive-thrus in Newcastle, Bognor Regis and Glasgow.

The chain tweeted a photograph of a sign welcoming drivers to the Greggs drive-thru - it has since garnered more than 2,900 likes and many comments.

“Where is this! I need it in my life,” responded one person.

“I didn’t know drive-thru Greggs existed until just now but it’s definitely something I need in my life,” another added.