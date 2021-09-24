Greggs launches vegan bacon and sausage breakfast rolls

After the highly successful launch of its vegan sausage roll and steak bake in recent years, Greggs has extended its plant-based offerings with two new items.

As part of its autumn menu, launching today, the bakery has brought out vegan bacon and vegan sausage breakfast rolls.

Priced at £1.90 apiece, they are now available at 600 stores across the country.

The vegan sausage breakfast roll is made up of two sausages, from popular meat alternative brand Quorn, sandwiched together in a bread roll.

The sister bap swaps out the sausages for a “smokey-flavoured” plant-based bacon.

To complement the breakfast rolls, Greggs has also added a firm English breakfast favourite: the hash brown. They are priced at £1 for two.

Other new items on its autumn menu include a spicy chicken and red pepper soup, a roast chicken and stuffing baguette, sticky toffee muffin and pumpkin spice latte.

Greggs made headlines in 2019 when it announced the launch of a plant-based substitute for one of its most popular products, the sausage roll.

In the years that have followed, it has introduced a vegan steak bake, a vegan sausage bean and cheese melt and vegan ham and cheese baguette.

The bakery’s latest additions come amidst an increased interest in reduced meat consumption amongst consumers in the UK.

One report, published by The Vegan Society in May, found that one in five people reduced the amount of meat they are eating during the pandemic.

Additionally, 12 per cent of the 1,000 adults who were surveyed said they have minimised their consumption of dairy and eggs.

The change is also affecting popular food delivery services, like Deliveroo.

In November 2020, it reported a 115 per cent surge in plant-based meal orders since November 2019.

The app now lists more than 10,000 vegan restaurants, making it one of the fastest-growing categories on its platform.

Deliveroo said the most popular vegan dishes ordered through its app were those using imitation meats.