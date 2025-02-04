New Guinness factory to ease supply issues amid unprecedented demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guinness is racing to increase production after British pubs reported shortages of the popular stout following a surge in demand over the festive period.

Guinness reportedly raided its security stocks in Ireland in order to help fill the gap.

Parent company Diageo, which also owns brands such as Johnnie Walker and Gordon’s, described the sales growth as "extraordinary," with demand exceeding even the typical St Patrick’s Day peak.

It said a new factory in Kildare, Ireland would bring more capacity online.

Diageo chief executive Debra Crew confirmed that Guinness sales during October and November surpassed the usual St. Patrick’s Day figures, highlighting the drink’s booming popularity.

However, this surge in demand left many pubs struggling to keep up, facing shortages during the crucial Christmas period.

There were also reports that some pubs in London rationed the amount of Guinness that drinkers could buy to ensure customers had a fair share.

open image in gallery Some pubs in London reportedly rationed the amount of Guinness drinkers could buy ( PA )

Ms Crew told reporters: “It has seen extraordinary growth in Britain, particularly at a time when the wider beer market is actually declining.

“Late last year, the demand was unprecedented. It was a sell-out period for the brand.

“We are working around the clock to replenish our stock levels and are boosting those quickly.

“We are spending €200 million (£166 million) on a new factory in Kildare, in order to bring more capacity online.”

A Guinness microbrewery is set to open in London’s Covent Garden in 2025.

The project will transform a section of the city into a vibrant microbrewery and cultural hub. The development will feature a range of amenities, including multiple bars, community spaces, event venues, a merchandise store, and a rooftop restaurant offering panoramic city views.

Guinness saw net sales grow by 13 per cent over the half-year to December.

It came as Diageo reiterated it is “not selling” Guinness, after reports that the group is considering a spin-off or sale deal of the historic Irish brand.

Analysts had suggested the group could get as much as £8 billion for the business if it sought a deal.