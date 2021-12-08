Guinness launches home beer tap for £750

Irish beer giant, Guinness, is launching an at-home beer tap for the cool price of £750.

The tap will be available to buy from Monday 6 December, and will have a limited initial release.

Called the “Guinness Microdraught”, it will be the first time Guinness lovers can pour a tap of the stout in their own homes.

The Microdraught was launched earlier this year in pubs, restaurants, and bars. The dispense technology behind the tap follows two years of development.

“After two years in development we are incredibly excited to bring our Guinness Microdraught technology to homes this Christmas, marking a milestone moment of continued innovation for the brand,” Neil Shah, Head of Guinness GB said.

“Guinness Microdraught enables people to enjoy a beautiful looking and delicious tasting Draught Guinness on tap in a completely new setting for the first time ever.

“Whether it’s to pour the perfect drink at a festive gathering, a Christmas gift for a friend or family member, or simply to enjoy an iconic drink of the black stuff at home with loved ones, Guinness Microdraught is sure to be a hit among beer lovers.”

The way the tap works is the dispensing technology uses a specialised Microdraught can for the two-part pour, which fits neatly into a pint glass.

Each purchase of the Guinness tap will be bundled with four Guinness Microdraught cans and two Guinness pint glasses.

While it won’t be available to purchase for another two weeks, keen Guinness fans can register their interest in the at-home tap on the Guinness website to receive any updates.

Meanwhile, over the weekend Wetherspoons announced it would extend its 99p pint offering for until the end of February 2022.

The pub chain initially launched the offer for the month of November, where Ruddles Best ale (or Greene King IPA), 25ml of Bell’s whiskey with a mixer, or a bottle of Beck’s, was available for 99p each.

This offer will now be available in 671 of its pubs across the UK into early next year.