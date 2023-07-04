Ditch Deliveroo – make these healthy, 30-minute pizzas instead

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stop ordering pizzas on Uber Eats and get into the kitchen to make your own.

These spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas from Cooks&Co will be hot and ready to eat long before a delivery driver gets there with your cold, soggy takeaway.

Swap meat for vegetables and mozzarella for feta and you can call it a healthy win, too.

Spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins, plus defrosting | Cooking time: 12-15 mins

Ingredients:

2 x 220g frozen pizza dough balls, defrosted

100g pizza sauce

200g grated mozzarella

1 courgette, cut into ribbons

150g Cooks&Co Roasted Red and Yellow Peppers, quartered

25g Cooks&Co Tri-colour Jalapeno Slices

100g feta

To serve:

Drizzle extra virgin olive oil

Basil leaves

Method:

Preheat the oven to 240C/gas mark 9.

On a floured surface, roll out each dough ball into a rough 30cm round and place on 2 large lightly floured baking trays. Spread with the pizza sauce leaving a 2cm border.

Sprinkle with cheese and top with courgette ribbons, peppers and jalapenos. Crumble over the feta and drizzle with a little olive oil. Bake for 12-15 minutes.

Drizzle with extra oil and scatter over a few basil leaves to serve.

Cooks tip: Add spoonfuls of mascarpone instead of feta.

For more recipes, visit cooksandco.co.uk