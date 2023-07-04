Ditch Deliveroo – make these healthy, 30-minute pizzas instead
Can’t wait for hot pizza? Ditch delivery apps and whip up your own in just 15 minutes, says Hannah Twiggs
Stop ordering pizzas on Uber Eats and get into the kitchen to make your own.
These spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas from Cooks&Co will be hot and ready to eat long before a delivery driver gets there with your cold, soggy takeaway.
Swap meat for vegetables and mozzarella for feta and you can call it a healthy win, too.
Spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 mins, plus defrosting | Cooking time: 12-15 mins
Ingredients:
2 x 220g frozen pizza dough balls, defrosted
100g pizza sauce
200g grated mozzarella
1 courgette, cut into ribbons
150g Cooks&Co Roasted Red and Yellow Peppers, quartered
25g Cooks&Co Tri-colour Jalapeno Slices
100g feta
To serve:
Drizzle extra virgin olive oil
Basil leaves
Method:
Preheat the oven to 240C/gas mark 9.
On a floured surface, roll out each dough ball into a rough 30cm round and place on 2 large lightly floured baking trays. Spread with the pizza sauce leaving a 2cm border.
Sprinkle with cheese and top with courgette ribbons, peppers and jalapenos. Crumble over the feta and drizzle with a little olive oil. Bake for 12-15 minutes.
Drizzle with extra oil and scatter over a few basil leaves to serve.
Cooks tip: Add spoonfuls of mascarpone instead of feta.
For more recipes, visit cooksandco.co.uk
