Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ditch Deliveroo – make these healthy, 30-minute pizzas instead

Can’t wait for hot pizza? Ditch delivery apps and whip up your own in just 15 minutes, says Hannah Twiggs

Tuesday 04 July 2023 10:57
Comments
<p>Swap in veggies and feta for a healthy twist </p>

Swap in veggies and feta for a healthy twist

(Cooks&Co)

Stop ordering pizzas on Uber Eats and get into the kitchen to make your own.

These spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas from Cooks&Co will be hot and ready to eat long before a delivery driver gets there with your cold, soggy takeaway.

Swap meat for vegetables and mozzarella for feta and you can call it a healthy win, too.

Spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas

Serves: 4

Recommended

Prep time: 15 mins, plus defrosting | Cooking time: 12-15 mins

Ingredients:

2 x 220g frozen pizza dough balls, defrosted

100g pizza sauce

200g grated mozzarella

1 courgette, cut into ribbons

150g Cooks&Co Roasted Red and Yellow Peppers, quartered

25g Cooks&Co Tri-colour Jalapeno Slices

100g feta

To serve:

Drizzle extra virgin olive oil

Basil leaves

Method:

Preheat the oven to 240C/gas mark 9.

On a floured surface, roll out each dough ball into a rough 30cm round and place on 2 large lightly floured baking trays. Spread with the pizza sauce leaving a 2cm border.

Sprinkle with cheese and top with courgette ribbons, peppers and jalapenos. Crumble over the feta and drizzle with a little olive oil. Bake for 12-15 minutes.

Drizzle with extra oil and scatter over a few basil leaves to serve.

Recommended

Cooks tip: Add spoonfuls of mascarpone instead of feta.

For more recipes, visit cooksandco.co.uk

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in