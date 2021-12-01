Heinz is releasing a Terry’s Chocolate Orange-flavoured mayonnaise

Heinz and Terry’s have collaborated on a product sure to divide the nation, with what they are calling a “world-first festive mash-up you didn’t know you needed”.

The unlikely partnership has resulted in the Chocolate Orange mayo, a blend of mayonnaise and chocolate orange segments, creme patissiere and an extra dose of orange oil.

The concoction is a “smooth and delicious spread that works perfectly dolloped onto your festive desserts or spread onto brioche, crumpets, pancakes, or croissants this festive season”, the brands said in a statement.

However, only 200 lucky winners will get to sample the unusual condiment, as it is not available for shoppers to buy. The limited edition jars can be won in a competition running until 13 December.

Terry’s Chocolate Orange is a popular stocking stuffer during the Christmas period. According to industry publication Better Retailing, around 40 million of the beloved chocolate balls are sold each year.

Heinz Sauces senior brand manager Maria Jantchi said: “Here at Heinz, we are always innovating, and love creating fun new limited-edition products that we know our fans will love. So, this year we set out to create the most Christmassy mayo that we could think of.

“And who better to partner with for that than the iconic Terry’s Chocolate Orange, everyone’s favourite Christmas treat?

“And so, after months of development, we are absolutely delighted to be launching the world’s first-ever Chocolate Orange Mayo, just in time for Christmas.”

Laure Gentil, Terry’s Chocolate Orange marketing controller, added: “Since Terry’s Chocolate Orange launched in 1932 we have never stopped innovating, growing, and launching new formats and flavours to delight our loyal fans, and we are proud to be continuing this this Christmas with our mayo mash up, which works perfectly as a delicious spread.”

It comes after Heinz launched its “Christmas in a can” Christmas dinner soup last month, complete with turkey, Brussels sprouts and pigs in blankets.

Anyone who wishes to enter the competition to win a jar of Chocolate Orange Mayo can do so by visiting heinztohome.co.uk/win-a-choc-orange-mayo.