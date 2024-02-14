Hithe + Seek restaurant launches Valentine’s menu with wine expert Hannah Crosbie
Hithe + Seek has collaborated with wine expert Hannah Crosbie for a Valentine’s themed wine pairing menu
Hithe + Seek is a contemporary bar and kitchen overlooking the Thames in the City of London. Part of the Westin London City hotel, the restaurant is on the third floor with views of the evening city lights over the river and Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.
For the most romantic month of the year, Hithe + Seek has drafted in the coolest wine expert of the moment, Hannah Crosbie, for a six course wine pairing menu.
Known for her witty wine takes on social media and television appearances on Sunday Brunch, Hannah Crosbie is demystifying the stuffy world of wine one post at a time.
About the collaboration, she says: “It’s been such a joy to work with Hithe + Seek on this wine pairing menu. They’ve given me the green light to go ahead with some really exciting, alternative pairings.”
Crosbie has lent her expertise on drinks and the restaurant’s head chef Fabio De Paolis has crafted a special menu for the season. This consists of six plates between two, encouraging couples to share and taste, and drinks that include an aperitif cocktail, the Dalston Clover Club: Absolut vodka shaken with raspberry puree, lime and topped with English sparkling wine from Balfour vineyard. The cocktail is a reference to the Dalston Wine Club, which was founded by Crosbie.
The dishes, with cheeky romance-inspired names, include a langoustine and smoked cheese risotto - the heartier of the dishes - paired with a glass of Vavavour pinot gris called ‘my type on paper’. The ‘booty call’ is lamb shish with mint tzatziki and padron peppers paired with a glass of COS frappato a medium-bodied red. ‘The situationship’ is pork tenderloin with cardamom sweet potato mash and blueberry jus paired with a deep spicy and fruity red gigondas from M. Chapoutier.
One of the best name dishes is ‘catfish’, king oyster mushrooms that look and taste like scallops. This is served with a glass of Taittinger champagne with its subtle sweetness. For dessert a complex dessert wine from Ruffino that bursts with notes of honey and apricot is paired with chilli and mango mousse in a dark chocolate sphere, called ‘the ex’.
The menu will run from February 8 to March 2. Dinner is £99 per person and includes a welcome cocktail, six small plates to be shared between two, five wines and one dessert wine.
Click here to book via OpenTable.
