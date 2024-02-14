Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hithe + Seek is a contemporary bar and kitchen overlooking the Thames in the City of London. Part of the Westin London City hotel, the restaurant is on the third floor with views of the evening city lights over the river and Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

For the most romantic month of the year, Hithe + Seek has drafted in the coolest wine expert of the moment, Hannah Crosbie, for a six course wine pairing menu.

Hithe + Seek Head Chef Fabio De Paolis and wine expert Hannah Crosbie (David Robson)

Known for her witty wine takes on social media and television appearances on Sunday Brunch, Hannah Crosbie is demystifying the stuffy world of wine one post at a time.

About the collaboration, she says: “It’s been such a joy to work with Hithe + Seek on this wine pairing menu. They’ve given me the green light to go ahead with some really exciting, alternative pairings.”

The Hithe + Seek X Hannah Crosbie Valentine’s menu (David Robson)

Crosbie has lent her expertise on drinks and the restaurant’s head chef Fabio De Paolis has crafted a special menu for the season. This consists of six plates between two, encouraging couples to share and taste, and drinks that include an aperitif cocktail, the Dalston Clover Club: Absolut vodka shaken with raspberry puree, lime and topped with English sparkling wine from Balfour vineyard. The cocktail is a reference to the Dalston Wine Club, which was founded by Crosbie.

Hithe + Seek x Hannah Crosbie menu (Hithe + Seek)

The dishes, with cheeky romance-inspired names, include a langoustine and smoked cheese risotto - the heartier of the dishes - paired with a glass of Vavavour pinot gris called ‘my type on paper’. The ‘booty call’ is lamb shish with mint tzatziki and padron peppers paired with a glass of COS frappato a medium-bodied red. ‘The situationship’ is pork tenderloin with cardamom sweet potato mash and blueberry jus paired with a deep spicy and fruity red gigondas from M. Chapoutier.

One of the best name dishes is ‘catfish’, king oyster mushrooms that look and taste like scallops. This is served with a glass of Taittinger champagne with its subtle sweetness. For dessert a complex dessert wine from Ruffino that bursts with notes of honey and apricot is paired with chilli and mango mousse in a dark chocolate sphere, called ‘the ex’.

The menu will run from February 8 to March 2. Dinner is £99 per person and includes a welcome cocktail, six small plates to be shared between two, five wines and one dessert wine.

Click here to book via OpenTable.