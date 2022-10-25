IndyEats October 2022
World Pasta Day: Three Italian recipes to rustle up at home
Every day should be World Pasta Day, in our opinion, but if you’re marking the occasion, these recipes from the pastaiolos at Big Mamma are a treat
Mark your calendars ragazzi, it’s World Pasta Day on Tuesday 25 October.
Given pasta is in their bloodstream, we have gathered Big Mamma head chef Andrea, Armando and Gennaro to share with you their favourite pasta recipes, including some signatures and seasonal specials. And depending how forza you feel, you can use these recipes for either homemade or dried pasta – we won’t tell.
The classic: mafaldine al tartufo
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
400g mafaldine, linguine or tagliatelle
70g parmesan
20g butter
2 tbsp truffle oil
½ shallot
20g autumn black truffle
200g button mushrooms
30ml white wine
80g mascarpone
Method:
For the truffle cream:
Melt the butter with the truffle oil in a frying pan. Add the shallot and half of the finely chopped truffle, then the minced/chopped mushrooms. Let it brown for a few minutes, then deglaze with white wine, stirring well with a wooden spoon. Let it simmer on a low heat for 10 minutes, and then stir.
For the pasta:
In another saucepan, cook your pasta in boiling salted water, until it’s a little less than al dente. Mix the mascarpone with the truffle cream in another saucepan and heat gently. Add the pasta, grated parmesan and a little bit of cooking water, if necessary. Serve immediately, garnishing with fine slithers of the remaining truffle (you can use a peeler for this).
The seasonal favourite: homemade tagliatelle with porcini
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
For the pasta dough:
500g flour
5 eggs
Salt
For the sauce:
400g porcini
1 garlic clove
40g olive oil
150ml vegetable stock
35g butter unsalted
15g parsley
Salt and pepper
Method:
On a clean work surface, make a mound with the flour and create a well in the centre. Put the eggs into the well and gradually mix the flour into the centre to combine. Gradually add the flour from around the sides until all the flour is mixed and you have a smooth ball of dough.
Put the pasta dough in the fridge to rest while you make the sauce.
Finely chop the garlic. Slice the porcini mushrooms finely. Add the olive oil and butter to a frying pan, and melt. Add the garlic and mushrooms, slowly cooking till soft. Add the stock and slowly simmer till reduced, then add the chopped parsley (reserving some to garnish).
In the meantime, using a pasta machine or rolling pin, roll out the pasta until 2mm thick. Using a knife, slice the pasta into thick ribbons of tagliatelle. Leave to slightly dry on a baking sheet dusted with flour.
When ready to serve, put a pan of salted water on a rolling boil. Cook the pasta till al dente (approx 2-3 minutes), remove and add straight to the frying pan with the stock and porcini. Cook tossing together, adding any pasta water to loosen. Serve immediately, with some additional chopped parsley and fresh parmigiano.
The meaty ragu: torciglioni alla Genovese
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
500g lamb shoulder (cubed)
3 yellow onion
1 carrot
1 celery
60ml wine
1 bay leaf
50ml oil
Salt and pepper
Parmigiano
Method:
1. First, finely slice the onions.
2. Heat the olive oil in a large pot on a medium-low heat and add the onions, carrot, and celery.
3. Slowly saute the onions for 10 minutes keeping them on a low heat so they don’t brown.
4. Meanwhile sprinkle salt and pepper over the lamb and add to the pot with the bay and parsley, let the meat brown for a minute or two. Add the wine and cover the pot and leave on a medium-low heat for 3 hours checking and stirring every so often to make sure it isn’t sticking.
5. After 3 hours, uncover the pot. Leave to simmer uncovered for another hour, until the sauce is reduced. Then shred the lamb.
6. Once cooked and the sauce has reduced, cook your preferred pasta (we use homemade spiral pasta – torciglioni!) and toss with the sauce.
