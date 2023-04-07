Love McMuffins? Try this savoury hot cross bun breakfast bap instead

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With supermarkets rolling out numerous flavours of hot cross bun every year, alongside reports that Britons spent a whopping £37m on hot cross buns alone in 2021, it’s clear we can’t get enough of Easter’s second-favourite treat.

Inspired by this, and a certain famous fast food breakfast, I’ve created a delicious savoury hot cross bun.

With delicious sausage patties, smoked streaky bacon, a perfectly fried egg and finished with tangy Scotch bonnet jam, it’s the perfect Good Friday treat.

Savoury Scotch bonnet jam hot cross buns

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

6 free-range pork sausages

8 rashers of sliced smoked streaky bacon

4 slices American cheese

4 free range eggs

Scotch bonnet jam (up to you on amount)

4 hot cross buns

4 spring onions (finely sliced)

Method:

1. Remove the skin from the sausages by slicing with a knife lengthways. Remove the sausage meat into a bowl and beat well, then divide into 4 equal bowls and put in the fridge for 1 hour.

2. Set the oven to 200C. Place bacon on a lined baking tray and bake for 12-14 minutes until crispy. Set on kitchen paper and break into shards.

3. Remove the outer layer of the spring onions, finely slice and set aside.

4. Now put your frying pan on a medium heat. Get your sausage balls in the pan, then using an oiled builder’s mug, press weight onto each sausage ball and push out to a patty of your size. Once golden, turn over and cover with your American cheese and put into the oven for 5 minutes.

5. Remove from the oven and put on a tray.

6. In the same pan, crack your eggs and fry with salt and pepper.

7. Now for the assembly: toast the hot cross bun, spread with Scotch bonnet jam, add your patty, fried egg, bacon shards, spring onions and smack the lid on top and enjoy.