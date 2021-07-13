Hotel Chocolat online and subscription sales soar amid pandemic

Britons seem to have turned to luxury chocolate in droves to seek comfort from the stressors of the Covid pandemic, as Hotel Chocolat reports a surge in online and subscription sales.

The chocolatier’s digital sales will overtake store sales for the first time in its history after people bought more chocolate online for “regular happy treats”, as well as gifts for family and friends.

Angus Thirlwell, founder and chief executive of Hotel Chocolat, said the business gained three million new online customers over the course of the pandemic, up by 66 per cent since the end of 2019.

Pre-Covid online sales accounted for just 15 per cent of the total business, but this figure will soar to more than 50 per cent this year, he said.

Hotel Chocolat is expecting to create 250 new jobs this year as part of expansion plans, which include growing its chocolate factory, a fourth truffle-making line, a new line for its at-home hot chocolate machines, expanding its warehouse and improving online capabilities.

Sales in the chocolatier’s brick-and-mortar stores have returned to pre-pandemic levels as lockdown restrictions eased across the country. In March, Thirlwell pledged to reopen all 125 Hotel Chocolat stores and said there were no plans to shut any permanently.

Thirlwell told the PA news agency: “When our stores opened they performed better than we had modelled.

“We recruited three million new customers online during the pandemic who are continuing to buy digital as well as going into our stores to enjoy immediate gratification.”

He added: “We anticipate we are going to be producing about 250 new jobs this year. They’re in manufacturing, they’re in data, or in design.

“These are high calibre jobs as well as a fair spread of entry-level jobs. We’re pretty pleased to be playing our part in communities.”

Hotel Chocolat’s overall sales were 66 per cent higher in the 10 weeks to 27 June compared to the same period last year, when all its shops were closed under lockdown restrictions. Sales are also up 34 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, before Covid struck.

Although business in city centres and transport hubs is still struggling, the company has seen growth in market towns such as St Albans and Hitchin in Hertfordshire and Stamford in Lincolnshire.

Thirlwell said: “The work-from-home change has meant people with good jobs are sticking around the locality and want to shop there and enjoy more local experiences.”

Additional reporting by PA