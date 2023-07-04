Hugh Jackman divides fans with savoury ‘cheat meal’ of waffles and mushrooms

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hugh Jackman has amused and confounded his followers after sharing a photo of his recent “cheat meal,” a plate of waffles topped with savoury mushrooms.

Over the weekend, the Wolverine star took to Instagram to share photos of himself enjoying a meal at a waffle restaurant in England.

The album began with an excited-looking Jackman holding up a fork, before including a photo of the menu at The Waffle House in Norwich. The post also included a photo of a plate of waffles topped with sauteed button mushrooms, and what appeared to be a red meat sauce and smoked ham cheddar cheese sauce. The dish was then garnished with herbs.

The savoury waffles weren’t the only item ordered by the actor, however, as the post also included a photo of Jackman’s strawberry milkshake and one of his order of sweet waffles, which were topped with chocolate flakes, banana, peanut butter and powdered sugar.

“Happy cheat meal to me! Nooo! I did not share. And I’m not sorry,” the actor captioned the photo album.

However, in the comments, many of Jackman’s fans were confused by the first waffle combination, with some questioning the unique pairing.

“MUSHROOMS ON WAFFLES? IS THIS THE WOLVERINE DIET?” one person jokingly asked, while another wrote: “Third pic is criminal.”

“A cheat meal NEVER includes mushrooms,” someone else claimed, as another critic wrote: “Sweet waffle yes! Savoury, nooo!”

Despite the concern from some of Jackman’s followers over the savoury-topped waffle, others said they’d happily indulge in the actor’s cheat meal.

“OMG! I’ve never had a savoury-topped waffle but that looks delicious!! You deserve to enjoy all of your cheat meal so I’m glad you didn’t share,” one person commented, while another said: “Just give me those mushrooms and I’ll be in heaven.”

The meal also prompted some to compare the savoury dish to chicken and waffles, with one viewer urging a critic to try the popular dish “with a side of mashed potatoes”.

This is not the first time Jackman has shared insight into his unlikely “cheat meals,” as the actor previously told E! News that he enjoys “sort of weird simple stuff like lasagna”.

“It’s sort of weird simple stuff like lasagna,” he said. “I like breakfast cereal at 11 at night, all that kind of easy simple stuff. In Australia, it’s meat pies.”