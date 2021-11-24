A sweet, creamy and refreshing dessert: Mango and mint fool

You should be able to find Alphonso or Kesar mango pulp in any Asian grocers, but you could use tinned mango slices or even fresh mango without any issues here,” says restaurateur Nisha Katona. “Mint and mango work wonderfully together, and this simple dessert is sweet, creamy and refreshing. The perfect way to end a meal.”

Mango and mint fool

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

425g/15oz canned Alphonso mango pulp or tinned mango slices

Juice and zest of 1 lime

175ml/6fl oz double/heavy cream

2 tsp caster/superfine sugar

3 tbsp Greek yoghurt

2 tbsp chopped fresh mint leaves

1 tbsp toasted coconut flakes

Method:

1. Put the mango pulp or slices and lime juice into the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Set aside.

2. Pour the double/heavy cream into a bowl and beat with an electric or handheld whisk until soft peaks form. Add the sugar, yoghurt and mint leaves to the bowl and fold through the cream, then add the mango purée and gently ripple it through the cream mixture.

3. Spoon the mixture into serving bowls or glasses and transfer to fridge to set for 15–20 minutes, or longer if you want to make this ahead. Garnish the fools with the lime zest and toasted coconut flakes before serving.

Recipe extracted from ‘30 Minute Mowgli’ by Nisha Katona (published by Nourish Books, £25; photography by Yuki Sugiura), available now.